"Doesn’t even deserve a 0/10", "Donate his medal to Isco" - Fans rip into Chelsea star despite their 4-1 win over Betis in UECL final

Fans online criticized Malo Gusto for his performance during the UEFA Conference League final between Chelsea and Real Betis. The right-back had a night to forget, even though the Blues easily defeated Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw.
Despite entering the match as the second-best team, Real Betis set aside their underdog status and challenged Enzo Maresca’s men right from the beginning. Their bright start paid off after nine minutes when Isco found Abdessamad Ezzalzouli in space; the Moroccan controlled the ball and fired it into the bottom corner.
Chelsea came into the second half strong after Enzo Maresca made a few changes. In a commanding display of football prowess, they made an incredible comeback, scoring four goals in the last 25 minutes of the match, thanks to Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moises Caicedo. This victory marked them as the first team to win all five major UEFA competition titles.
Gusto, who started for Chelsea, became his side’s nemesis in the first half. He lost possession while the Blues were attempting to build up play from the back, which led to Betis’ opener. He also struggled to contain Betis goalscorer Abde Ezzalzouli on the flanks. After the first half, he was replaced by Captain Reece James.
While Chelsea celebrated victory in Poland, some Blues fans couldn’t overlook Gusto’s performance and took to social media to criticize him for it.
An X user wrote:
"This Gusto performance doesn’t even deserve a 0/10."
Another tweeted:
"Gusto should donate his medal to Isco."
"Malo Gusto’s performance so far is borderline worse than Bakayoko vs Watford," @CFCAccountable wrote.
"Can we stop pretending Gusto is good?," @GoldbergCFC queried.
"2025 Gusto is torture," @ryuusxiV2 chimed in.
"Malo Gusto is not a truly good football player. He's just good at one specific thing," @CFCMJordan added.
“I’m very proud of the path” – Enzo Maresca believes Conference League triumph can help Chelsea build a winning mentality
Enzo Maresca was proud of his players after the match against Real Betis. This victory earned him his first trophy in his debut season as Chelsea’s manager.
Speaking to the media in the post-match press conference, Maresca expressed hope that the Conference League victory could serve as a starting point to motivate his players in the right direction. He said (via Chelseafc.com):
“Hopefully, it can be a starting point [toward further success in the future], he said. 'To build a winning mentality, you need to win games and competitions. For sure, the trophy we won tonight will make us better. But also, I’m very proud of the path, the journey, we have done in the Premier League. That is the most difficult competition in the world, you need to be consistent over 38 games, and these players showed that.
“It's why, after Nottingham Forest, my outburst was exaggerated. But over 38 games, you have to be consistent and with the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League, it is something unbelievable.”
Chelsea will next face Liga MX side Club Leon in their opener for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.