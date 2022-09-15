"Doesn't just depend on him" - Cesc Fabregas opens up on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return 

Cesc Fabregas has opened up on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona.

The Spaniard, who now plies his trade for Italian second division team Como FC, highlighted that it will not be just Messi's decision. The Catalan club will also have to be open to the player's return to Camp Nou.

While speaking to RAC1, here's what the former Chelsea and Arsenal star stated:

"It could be an option if Barça were open to it. It doesn't just depend on him, it also depends on the club."

Messi joined PSG last summer on a free transfer. He struggled to get going in his debut season and finished the term with 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games, not quite up to the mark by his standards.

However, he has recaptured his lost form this season and has made an impressive start to the campaign. In ten games for the club this season, the Argentine has scored five goals and provided eight assists.

That said, his contract with the French giants is set to expire in 2023.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that PSG are considering making an offer to extend Lionel Messi's stay at the club. The Blaugarana, on the other hand, are also interested in re-signing the player.

However, he does not want to make a decision on his future before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament in Qatar is set to commence on November 20.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier explains why Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe endured a slow start to Champions League game vs Maccabi Haifa

PSG's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were slow to kick on in their Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday, September 14.

The Parisians fell behind in the 24th minute, but their three superstars stepped up after that and all got on the scoresheet to secure a 3-1 win.

Here's what Galtier said while analyzing the trio's performance (via Culture PSG):

"We were really outnumbered in the middle. From the moment Messi, Mbappe and Neymar came back lower, in the team block, we started to counter their balls a lot better."

