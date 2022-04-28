"Doesn’t have the killer instinct" - Louis Saha advices Arsenal not to pursue move for 25-year-old Premier League forward

As per several recent reports, Arsenal are said to be leading the race to sign wantaway Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. However, former Manchester United star Louis Saha has warned the Gunners that the 25-year-old isn't as deadly and prolific a goalscorer as they are believed to be looking for.

Arsenal are understandably keen on signing a striker this summer, having lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who moved to Barcelona earlier this year. The Gunners could also likely lose Alexandre Lacazette, who has also been rumored to be interested in an exit this summer.

On the other hand, Jesus has seemingly struggled to establish a permanent place for himself at the forefront of Manchester City's attack the way Sergio Aguero had. With just one year left on his current contract and Erling Haaland believed to be on Pep Guardiola's radar, the Brazilian is understood to be keen on a move this summer.

Although Arsenal's rumored links to Jesus seem to make sense for all parties, Louis Saha is of the opinion that the Brazilian striker isn't the clinical goalscorer the Gunners seek.

Speaking to Gambling Deals (via Metro), Saha spoke about Jesus at length and said:

"Sometimes he’s been criticized because he doesn’t have the ‘killer instinct’, something that Ruud van Nistelrooy had, or (Robert) Lewandowksi and all those players.

"He’s been working hard for other players, but this is the style of Manchester City. He’s maybe not as deadly as some of the world’s best, but he can improve."

Saha continued:

"If he works hard in front of goal. (Currently), the emphasis is on him to link play, be very diverse, going left or right, because that’s what City needs. They need a lot of movement and he’s not really been able to play as a number nine.

"The only one who managed to do that was Kun (Aguero), and he was an immense finisher. When you have that quality, Guardiola will say, ‘OK, put Kun on the field, he will do this (finish chances)’.

"That’s not the best quality of Gabriel, but he may be able to adapt to a different style with Arsenal, they definitely need a striker if Lacazette is leaving."

Amos Murphy @AmosMurphy_ If Gabriel Jesus leaves Manchester City in the summer, he’d have been at the club for five-and-a-half-years.



In that time he’d have won at least nine trophies and scored over 85 goals. That’s some stint for a player who is still only 25. If Gabriel Jesus leaves Manchester City in the summer, he’d have been at the club for five-and-a-half-years. In that time he’d have won at least nine trophies and scored over 85 goals. That’s some stint for a player who is still only 25. https://t.co/yUmYmmWOdq

Arsenal pick up momentum at the right time

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

A few weeks ago, Arsenal's likelihood of finishing in the top four of the Premier League seemed shaky, with challenging fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon.

Cut to the present, the Gunners have overcome the former two sides in consecutive games, beating Chelsea 4-2 and Manchester United 3-1 in a short span of two days.

Arsenal @Arsenal Starting the weekend right



A huge win at Emirates Stadium



WE ARE THE ARSENAL



3-1 (FT)



#ARSMUN Starting the weekend rightA huge win at Emirates StadiumWE ARE THE ARSENAL3-1(FT) 🎉 Starting the weekend right🔥 A huge win at Emirates Stadium💪 WE ARE THE ARSENAL🔴 3-1 🔵 (FT)#ARSMUN https://t.co/V7oi7T5EIf

The two crucial wins have given Mikel Arteta's side the momentum they need heading into the final five league fixtures of the season. Tottenham Hotspur seem to be the only side capable of challenging for the coveted fourth place, but they undeniably have a tougher run-in. They are yet to play games against Liverpool and the Gunners themselves.

As things stand, fourth place is Arsenal's to lose, and considering the form that they're in, not many would bet against the Gunners.

