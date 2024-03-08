“Doesn't like to lose, not even in training" - Brentford star wants to see Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen secure PL move

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has expressed his wish for Chelsea and Arsenal target Victor Osimhen to move to the Premier League in the coming window. The Napoli star is on the radar of multiple English sides after his quality performances for the Italian side in recent seasons.

Osimhen first burst onto the scene as a teenager when he scored ten goals for Nigeria in the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup. The youngster moved to Europe shortly afterward, where he has grown into one of the world's leading strikers.

Victor Osimhen won the Capocannoniere with Napoli as he helped them to a first Scudetto in 33 years last season, earning him plaudits. The striker has since been linked with a move to the Premier League, where Arsenal and Chelsea are jostling for his signature.

Brentford star Frank Onyeka has played with the 25-year-old severally at the international level, including at the recently concluded AFCON, where they won silver. The midfielder spoke to Sky Sports about his Nigeria teammate joining him in England, and he expressed optimism in a deal happening:

"He's a really good guy, but he's someone who wants to win, always. He doesn't like to lose, not even in training. He always wants to push the players around him, try to encourage them. He is a fighter."

Onyeka added:

"He is always there to help the team, fight for the team. Even when the team is in difficulty he is the first to push. He never gives up. For me he was one of the best players in the Africa Cup of Nations but people don't really see what he does for us. I really hope he comes in Premier League."

Victor Osimhen signed a contract extension with Napoli with a release clause reported to be in the region of €130 million. The Nigeria international has scored 11 goals in 16 league appearances for Napoli this season.

Transfer expert reckons Victor Osimhen Chelsea move to be unlikely

Transfer expert David Ornstein has revealed that Victor Osimhen is unlikely to join Chelsea this season despite their interest. The journalist cited the league's profit and sustainability rules as a key factor for Chelsea in this situation.

Chelsea have spent over £1 billion on transfers since 2022, and are at risk of falling foul of sustainability rules. Ornstein told The Athletic that the Blues' pursuit of the striker would be impracticable due to his transfer fee and wages:

"Chelsea, like many clubs, are tight on PSR and therefore will need to cut their cloth accordingly. Today's financial results showed that but everything I hear suggests they fully expect to remain compliant and will do what it takes to ensure that."

He added:

"It means that when we hear talk of someone like Osimhen being signed this summer, I think that is very unlikely – owing to the transfer fee and salary."

Victor Osimhen is also on the list for PSG to replace outgoing superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Nigerian striker is Africa's reigning Player of the Year, and the demand for him shows why.