"Doesn’t make sense to do that" - Ralf Rangnick dismisses speculation surrounding new name in Manchester United's reported managerial target list

Manchester United Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has dismissed reports linking Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with United's managerial role. Appearing at the pre-match conference, Rangnick has stated that it doesn't make any sense to speculate on such things just because the london club has ownership issues.

Chelsea are certainly going through one of their toughest times ever as the club's owner Roman Abramovic has been sanctioned by the UK Government. The Government has banned the Blues from negotiating new contracts, making transfer activities and selling tickets and merchandise. The club has been given special permission to make sure the day-to-day activities are followed, which includes paying all the staff and players.

The sanction will make life difficult at Chelsea in the coming days. As a result, many rumors have linked the players and the manager out of the club. Some of the recent reports have linked Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Manchester United as the Red Devils look to appoint a permanent manager this summer.

The fact that United's Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has a great relationship with Tuchel gives great hope to United fans.

Thomas Tuchel has played under and has also worked alongside Ralf Rangnick in the past. However, during a recent pre-match conference, Ralf Rangnick completely dismissed all reports that suggested Tuchel could be a possible name for United's managerial role. Ralf Rangnick added:

"It doesn’t make sense at all to even think or speculate about that. Yes, Thomas Tuchel is a top manager. Yes, I know him well. Yes, he was a player of mine in Ulm. Yes, he took his first job as a football coach in Stuttgart when I was the head coach there."

He added:

"We all know that but he is the manager of Chelsea right now, they’re third, they’re still in the Champions League and only because there are issues now around the ownership of this club, to speculate about maybe him being a candidate for the manager’s here in the summer doesn’t make sense to do that."(H/T MEN)

Manchester United set to face Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial PL tie

Manchester United will be looking to shrug off the disappointing defeat that they suffered in the Manchester derby against Manchester City. The best way to do that would be to win their next league tie, which is against Tottenham Hotspur. Both Manchester United and Spurs are still in the race to secure a Champions League spot, which makes it a crucial match.

The Red Devils expect Cristiano Ronaldo to make his return to the matchday squad as he missed the derby due to injury. The likes of Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane are also available for the tie against the London club. Spurs, on the other hand, will miss Ryan Sessagnon, who recently suffered a muscle injury.

Antonio Conte and his men will come into the game with great momentum as they beat Everton 5-0 in their last fixture. Fans expect Spurs to mount a serious challenge when they face Manchester United on March 12 at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

