"Doesn't seem to trust" - Paul Merson says Mikel Arteta does not have faith on £34 million Arsenal player 

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Mikel Arteta doesn't yet trust Fabio Vieira, who has struggled for game time at the Emirates. The Portuguese attacking midfielder joined the Gunners from Porto for £34 million.

According to Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, the north Londoners won the race to sign Vieira, 22 after Liverpool and Manchester City had showed interest. However, he has failed to make a significant impact at the Emirates, featuring on 17 occasions across competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

The demands of English football has seemingly been difficult for Vieira to adapt to. However, Arteta claimed last week that Vieira is on the right track to becoming a more prominent team member, as he has improved his physicality. The Spanish coach said (via the Evening Standard):

“He is in a much better place. I think physically he has reached the level now where he can compete at the standards that we want."

However, Merson wonders why the Portuguese is not regularly used by Arteta. The former Gunners midfielder was assessing the options at the Spaniard's disposal as he sets sight on winning the Premier League. Merson wrote for Sky Sports:

“Arsenal have done amazingly. But they are a long way off being title contenders, in my opinion."

Merson then doubted Arteta's trust in the attacker, alluding to the price he stumped up to bring the player to the Emirates:

“Just look at that Newcastle game. They couldn’t bring anybody on when they needed to change it. There’s nobody on the bench bar Fabio Vieira, who Mikel Arteta paid £34m for and doesn’t seem to trust.”

Arsenal do have plenty of options in their attack, boasting the formidable duo of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as wide forwards. Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard has shone in the No. 8 role this season.

Emile Smith Rowe has returned from injury, and Granit Xhaka has been playing in a more advanced role this campaign. The competition for places in Arteta's midfield and attack is intensifying.

Arsenal are closing in on Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mudryk seems to be heading to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arteta is set to strengthen his attack by signing Donetsk attacker Mudryk. The Gunners have had two bids rejected for the Ukrainian but have returned with a third offer of £65 million.

Shakhtar are demanding a package of £80 million, and negotiations between the two clubs are now ongoing regarding add-ons. Mudryk has been in fine form this season, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists in 18 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old has become the most valuable player in the Ukrainian league. According to Transfermarkt, he sits second behind Chelsea and AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko as Ukraine's most valuable player ever. Mudryk was voted as Shakhtar's Player of the Year by fans last season.

