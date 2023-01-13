Arsenal in advanced talks to secure signing of £65 million rated star - Reports 

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a third bid to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in the ongoing transfer window.

The Ukrainian ace has been in terrific form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 18 games across competitions for Shakhtar. While his contract with the club expires in the summer of 2026, he has been linked with an exit from the club over the last few months.

As per Football Insider, Arsenal have advanced in their talks to bring Mudryk to the Emirates this January. The Gunners saw Shakhtar reject two previous bids and have now submitted a third bid of £65 million on January 12.

The Ukrainian club are demanding a total package of around £80 million. Hence, the current negotiations revolve around the add-ons for the deal.

The north London side have already agreed personal terms with Mudryk, who is willing to join them over Chelsea. As per the Football Insider report, the Blues have placed a big offer for the winger as well but his preference is to join Arsenal.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗞️| #Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Mudryk after submitting a third formal bid, reports @footyinsider247 . Arsenal are pushing hard to finalise a deal this weekend and have put their medical team on stand-by for a medical if an agreement can be secured. #afc 🗞️| #Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Mudryk after submitting a third formal bid, reports @footyinsider247. Arsenal are pushing hard to finalise a deal this weekend and have put their medical team on stand-by for a medical if an agreement can be secured. #afc 🔴⚪️

Mudryk could join a prolific Gunners attack, which has helped them to the top of the Premier League table this season. They have scored the second-most number of goals in the English top flight this season, with 40, just behind Manchester City, who have scored 45.

The Ukrainian winger will likely compete with Gabriel Martinelli for the left-wing spot but could also be used as a backup for Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Ray Parlour predicts Arsenal's upcoming clash against rivals Tottenham

As rumors surrounding their business in the transfer window continue to float around, Arsenal will be focused on a massive fixture coming up this weekend. Mikel Arteta's side are set to face their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the Premier League on Saturday, January 15.

Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour shared his prediction for the game and told online gambling games website LordPing:

“Form goes out of the window in the North London Derby. Tottenham are struggling right now but if they get a result in the derby then that could turn their season around.”

He added:

“It's a game that's more for the fans. In my era it wasn't the hardest game of our season, that always came against Manchester United. The North London derby is all about the bragging rights for the fans, being able to go into work on a Monday with the win.”

Football Daily @footballdaily



Tottenham wins 15 - 𝟐𝟑 wins Arsenal



#TOTARS North London Derby Premier League Head to Head:Tottenham wins15 - 𝟐𝟑wins Arsenal North London Derby Premier League Head to Head: Tottenham wins ⚪️ 15 - 𝟐𝟑 🔴 wins Arsenal #TOTARS https://t.co/H1DdIvAl4y

Parlour predicted the game to end in a 1-1 draw and said:

“If Arsenal continue the great form that they've shown of late then of course they'll go into the game as slight favourites. I think it'll end in a 1-1 draw. I think Antonio Conte is still the right man to lead Tottenham forward.”

Arsenal are currently at the top of the league table, 11 points above fifth-placed Spurs, who have played one more game. The reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium back in October 2022 ended in a 3-1 victory for the Gunners.

