"Doesn’t want to be bogged down by the David de Gea no. 1 curse" - Manchester United fans react as Andre Onana picks unique jersey number

After completing a transfer from Inter Milan, Andre Onana has picked No. 24 as his Manchester United shirt number. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the Cameroonian goalkeeper's decision.

Onana, 27, has completed his highly anticipated move to the Red Devils after a fabulous season with Inter Milan. He comes in as a direct replacement for David de Gea after the Spaniard left the Red Devils following the expiration of his contract.

Onana, due to his composure with the ball on his feet, is considered a perfect fit to Erik ten Hag's style of play. The goalkeeper has previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax as well, a factor that has further excited the fans.

Fans are now reacting to his choice of number as a Manchester United player. They're excited with Onana's arrival, and a few of them cracked jokes at De Gea's expense after the new signing picked the No. 24 as his kit number.

"Doesn’t want to be bogged down by the David de Gea no. 1 curse. Clever…"

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals @ManUtd @AndreyOnana Doesn’t want to be bogged down by the David de Gea no. 1 curse. Clever…

𝙇𝙈 🔪 @EriksButcher @ManUtd @AndreyOnana That's how many titles we'll have by the time his contract ends

Lee @Gettodachopper2 @ManUtd @AndreyOnana Give no 1 to the striker we sign. Let’s mix things up a little.

Matti @MattiiJ0 @ManUtd @AndreyOnana They retired the number 1 with De Gea. Proper sendoff.

Onana kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions for Inter last season, helping them to the UEFA Champions League final.

How Andre Onana reacted to his Manchester United transfer?

Andre Onana arrives at the Manchester club as one of the most highly touted goalkeepers in world football. Fans are excited about the chance of seeing the Cameroonian in action.

Onana has now reacted to the move as he explained to fans the significance of his high-profile transfer. Speaking to the Red Devils' media, Onana said (via United's website):

“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour, and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way.

"Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates and new ambitions to fight for."

He added:

“(Manchester) United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years.

"I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

David de Gea was Manchester United's first choice goalkeeper for the last 12 seasons and won the Premier League Golden Glove in his final season at the club. Hence, Andre Onana has massive shoes to fill.