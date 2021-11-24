"Dominated one of the best teams in Europe tonight" - John Terry reacts to Chelsea's 4-0 win vs Juventus

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has applauded the Blues' performance in their recent 4-0 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Terry was pleased to see Chelsea dominate one of the biggest teams in European football on Tuesday. The 40-year-old was also happy to see the club's youngsters perform on the biggest stage.

Speaking after Chelsea's win over Juventus, the former defender said:

"Dominated one of the best teams in Europe tonight. What a performance from us tonight. So good to see our homegrown players in the team, surrounded by world class players like Thiago Silva."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was also quite happy with his team's performance against Juventus. He said after the game:

"It was a very strong performance and an outstanding result. We knew we had to be patient and at the same time be responsible for the rhythm and intensity."

Chelsea recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Juventus at Stamford Bridge to secure a safe passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The Blues join fellow English clubs Liverpool and Manchester United in the Round of 16.

Out of the four goals scored on the night, three were netted by Chelsea's homegrown players. Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring in the first half before Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi added two more in the second half. Timo Werner added a fourth goal in injury time to complete the rout.

The defending champions are now through to the knockout rounds of the competition. They will only need to match Juventus' result on the final day to secure the top spot in the group.

Chelsea are on course to have a successful 2021-22 season

Chelsea are on course to have a successful 2021-22 season in both the league and the Champions League.

The Blues have made a bright start to the new season. As things stand, they are on top of both their Champions League group and the Premier League standings. Thomas Tuchel's men are currently three points clear at the top of the league table.

The foundation of Chelsea's outstanding start to the new season has been laid down by their tight defense. The Blues have only conceded four goals in the Premier League and just once in the Champions League.

Chelsea will now take on Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend. The London giants have a great chance of beating the Red Devils this time around.

