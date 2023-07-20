Dominik Szoboszlai makes social media post hinting at Liverpool's new club captain ahead of Jordan Henderson's impending departure

Dominik Szoboszlai's latest social media post suggest that Virgil van Dijk could become the new Liverpool captain as Jordan Henderson edges closer to a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson has been a longstanding captain of the Anfield club. The midfielder, who joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2011 looks set to leave to join Al-Ettifaq. The Englishman reportedly has a mega £700,000 a week offer on the table for a move to the SPL. A move to Al-Ettifaq will also see him reunite with his former reds teammate Steven Gerrard.

With Henderson closing in on a move away, the Merseysiders will need a new captain. Szoboszlai might have already revealed that to fans on social media.

Since his move from Southampton, Van Dijk has been a stalwart for Liverpool. The Dutchman established himself as one of the best central defenders in world football. He has made 222 appearances for the club across competitions, winning the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

Van Dijk certainly has a wealth of experience and is also the captain of the Netherlands team. Hence, the towering defender becoming the next captain of the team seems like a no-brainer.

What manager Jurgen Klopp said about Jordan Henderson's absence from Liverpool's pre-season?

Jordan Henderson is not a part of the Liverpool team for their pre-season campaign. That's amidst the player being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Manager Jurgen Klopp recently spoke about the midfielder's absence from the squad. He said that he's unaware whether a move has already been finalised. However, Klopp said that Henderson's absence is a consensual decision (via Echo):

“There’s actually nothing to say. As long as things are not really finally decided, we don’t have to talk about it. There will be a moment where we probably have to talk about it, but it’s not now."

He added:

“I don’t know that anything is decided, which means nothing to say in the moment. But that’s even better for you because you can speculate, which is much more fun! If I say something, then it’s finished!"

Klopp added:

“In the end, all of these decisions are made by me. And because I respect the players a lot, it’s usually (with their) consent. It was in this case, and it is all fine.”

With Jordan Henderson set to leave Liverpool, the club have identified Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure as a target in the ongoing summer transfer window. Palace have slapped a massive £70 million price tag on the player, with Paris Saint-Germain also interested.