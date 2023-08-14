Dominik Szoboszlai’s girlfriend, Fanni Gecsek, reacts to player's impressive Liverpool debut against Chelsea 

Dominik Szoboszlai's girldfiend, Fanni Gecsek, was impressed with the midfielder's performance on his Liverpool debut against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday (August 13).

Szoboszlai, 22, arrived at Anfield this summer in a £60 million move from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, signing a five-year deal. The Reds beat competition to sign the attacking midfielder, including from their fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, triggering his release clause.

The versatile midfielder made his competitive debut for Jurgen Klopp's team on Sunday, starting on the right side of a three-man midfield. Although he didn't make a goal contribution in the 1-1 draw, Szoboszlai made three key passes, the most in the game.

His girlfriend, Fanni Geksek, reacted to the player's Instagram post following his Liverpool debut:

"Proud of u."

Here's a screenshot of Geksek's message on Szoboszlai's post:



Szoboszlai has arrived in Anfield with an impressive record of 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 games across competitions for Leipzig, winning back-to-back DFB-Pokal titles. The four-time Austrian Bundesliga champion (with RB Salzburg) will now hope for similar exploits on English shores.

How did Liverpool's game against Chelsea pan out?

Liverpool faced a daunting challenge in their 2023-24 Premier League opener as they visited Chelsea.

The visitors drew first blood, with Luis Diaz converting a Mohammed Salah pass in the 18th minute to open the scoring. Ten minutes later, Salah thought he had doubled his team's lead, but his effort was ruled out due to offside.

It would have been the Egyptian's seventh-straight scoring game in a Premier League opener and would have taken him past Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard (eight goals) for most goals on the opening day of the competition.

Chelsea added insult to injury, with new signing Axel Disasi converting a cross from his defensive partner Ben Chilwell to restore parity eight minutes before the break. Chilwell then put the ball into the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

In a goalless second half, both teams had chances to score the winner, with the Blues finishing stronger, but there was no separating them at full time. It marked the two Premier League giants' fifth straight stalemate in the league.

The Reds next welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday (August 19) before the Blues travel to West Ham United the next day.