“Dominos 1-0 Arsenal”, “Cooking to perfection” – Rival fans mock Gunners as Pizza giants make hilarious offer after All Or Nothing teaser announcement 

Rival fans of Arsenal have mocked the north London side after Dominos Pizza made a hilarious offer should their new Amazon documentary end with a Premier League title win.

The Gunners had posted a teaser for their trailer of Amazon's 'All or Nothing' documentary on Twitter.

Dominos Pizza had a hilarious reaction to the announcement, promising to give Arsenal fans free pizza should they win the league at the end of the documentary.

Domino's Pizza UK @Dominos_UK



If they win the league, free pizza for all Arsenal fans. @Arsenal Can’t wait to see how it ends!If they win the league, free pizza for all Arsenal fans. @Arsenal Can’t wait to see how it ends!If they win the league, free pizza for all Arsenal fans.

Of course, the north London side had to settle for fifth place in the league last season. They not only missed out on a title win but also UEFA Champions League qualification.

Unfortunately for Gunners fans, it would be their fierce rivals Tottenham who would claim fourth in the final hour.

Mikel Arteta's side had just three games left to go and were in pole position to finish fourth but suffered two straight defeats to Spurs and Newcastle United.

Arsenal's entire season, including the ups and downs of their race for a top-four finish, will be covered in the Amazon 'All or Nothing' documentary.

Rival fans have latched onto Dominos' quick-witted response to the Gunners' tease with some mockery of their own on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

🇮🇹 @THFC______17 @Dominos_UK @Arsenal Arsenal Fans Gonna Buy Pizza From Piza Hut Now @Dominos_UK @Arsenal Arsenal Fans Gonna Buy Pizza From Piza Hut Now

Arsenal will be a side reborn next season

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite rival fans ridiculing Arsenal's teaser for their new Amazon documentary, the 2021-22 season was a somewhat admirable campaign for Arteta's side.

The Gunners were not touted as favorites for a top-four finish given their squad was such a youthful one. The likes of Bukayo Saka, 20, Emile Smith-Rowe, 21, and Aaron Ramsdale, 24, really came to the fore and flourished under Mikel Arteta.

It was a slow start for Arteta's men, who suffered three straight defeats on the bounce against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Gunners soon picked up form and put themselves in contention for a top-four finish. They managed an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league until a 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

Perhaps it was a lack of experience that prevented Arteta's side from getting over the finish line in the top-four race.

Arteta, though, is showing a real sign of intent in this transfer window, having already brought FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are close to announcing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as a new arrival.

The Athletic reports that the north London side have also made a bid for Leeds United winger Raphinha. Mikel Arteta clearly wants to bounce back from the disappointing end to last season.

