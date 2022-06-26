Gabriel Jesus' Arsenal announcement date revealed as Gunners edge closer to completing transfer of another superstar - Reports

Arsenal could announce the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Premier League rivals Manchester City on Monday, according to ESPN Brazil journalist Joao Castelo-Branco.

The Gunners have made three new additions to their squad this summer in the shape of Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira. Having signed Vieira on a long-term deal from FC Porto, they have now turned their attention towards signing a striker.

Arsenal identified centre-forward as an area that needs strengthening ahead of the summer. They allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in January, while Alexandre Lacazette has agreed to return to Olympique Lyon when his contract expires.

It emerged in April that the north London giants are in talks with Jesus' representatives. The Brazil international is also said to be sold on the idea of reuniting with former Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta.

Several reporters, including Fabrizio Romano, reported on Saturday that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Jesus. The Gunners will pay the Premier League champions an initial sum of £45 million.

Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m.Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFCArsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. https://t.co/sNcy4TuTks

Arteta's side could confirm the 25-year-old's arrival on Monday, 27th June, according to the aforementioned source. The striker is expected to be their fourth signing of the summer.

Parece que Jesus pode ser anunciado na segunda-feira e o clube seguirá tentando Raphinha com chance de conseguir levar o jogador do Leeds também #arsenal #gooners Trio brasileiro no ataque do Arsenal?Parece que Jesus pode ser anunciado na segunda-feira e o clube seguirá tentando Raphinha com chance de conseguir levar o jogador do Leeds também Trio brasileiro no ataque do Arsenal?Parece que Jesus pode ser anunciado na segunda-feira e o clube seguirá tentando Raphinha com chance de conseguir levar o jogador do Leeds também 🇧🇷🔥 #arsenal #gooners https://t.co/unNaliMRZI

Jesus joined Pep Guardiola's side from Brazilian club Palmeiras in a deal worth £27 million in 2017. He has since made 236 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens.

The Brazilian found the back of the net 95 times in those matches. He has also provided 46 assists for his teammates in the process.

Arsenal also looking to sign Leeds United star Raphinha

The Gunners are expected to make more additions to their squad this summer. They are already working on a deal to sign Raphinha from Premier League rivals Leeds United.

Arsenal have already had an offer rejected by the Yorkshire-based club. However, they are set to step up their efforts to acquire the Brazil international's services this week, according to The Athletic.

The north London giants are said to have scheduled further talks with Raphinha's representatives in the coming days. There is a feeling that they are the frontrunners to sign the Leeds star this summer.

Raphinha helped the Whites survive relegation in the recently-concluded season. The winger scored 11 goals and provided three assists from 35 Premier League appearances last term.

