“Final step to get the deal completed very soon” – Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are closing in on another new signing

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are close to signing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus this summer. The Gunners and the Cityzens have agreed a deal worth £45 million for the Brazilian.

Jesus is set to be the Gunners' fourth new addition this summer. They've already signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and Fabio Vieira from Porto. They've also added Matt Turner from New England Revolution, who was signed in January but will join them this summer.

Romano has tweeted:

"Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m. Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon."

"Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m. Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel's camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon."

Jesus would be a huge signing for manager Mikel Arteta in an area of concern for the Gunners last season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left on a free transfer in January. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah failed to impress for the most part.

The duo managed just nine Premier League goals between them last season. Lacazette is set to leave as a free agent, while Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract.

Jesus scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 28 Premier League games last season. He could be the clinical striker the Gunners have been searching for this summer.

Arsenal-target Raphinha waiting for offer from Barcelona

As per SPORT, Leeds United winger Raphinha is holding on to offers from Premier League clubs in hopes of a transfer to Barcelona. The Gunners' first bid for the Brazilian was rejected by Leeds, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him.

However, Raphinha and his agent Deco, who is also a former Barcelona midfielder, are hoping for an offer from the La Liga giants.

Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha, but no agreement on fee with Leeds.



Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Leeds, interested since March.



Both Chelsea & Tottenham have been in contact too.



Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha, but no agreement on fee with Leeds.

Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Leeds, interested since March.

Both Chelsea & Tottenham have been in contact too.

Fee could be around 65/75m.

The winger scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 35 Premier League games for Leeds last season as they avoided relegation on the last day. Had they dropped down, a clause in Raphinha's contract would've been triggered, dropping his release clause to €25 million. However, now Leeds' asking price is around €70 million.

Given Barcelona's financial struggles, it would be tough for them to sign Raphinha. In that case, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are ready to swoop in.

