"Don Carlo is now Doc Carlo" - Fans react as Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti receives honorary doctorate at University of Parma

Real Madrid coach returned to his homeland recently to receive his honorary doctorate at the University of Parma.

The Italian tactician was awarded the title of Doctor Honoris Causa in Sciences and Techniques of Preventive and Adapted Motor Activities, as per Vanguardngr.com. An excerpt from his speech at the ceremony reads:

"I receive this degree and some will say that I have taken few exams. In reality I have taken many and every three days I take more. Exams in which I am judged, which is why I have to prepare. When they call me doctor I like it, I will say to my players ‘you can call me doctor."

Over the last three decades, Ancelotti has earned the reputation of being one of football's finest-ever coaches. During that time, he has coached European giants such as AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Napoli, and Real Madrid, among others.

The 64-year-old has won 25 trophies in his career, including four UEFA Champions League titles. He has also lifted the first-division title in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League, and France.

After the news of 'Don Carlo' receiving his honorary doctorate broke on the internet, one fan joked:

"Don Carlo is now Doc Carlo"

Here are some more handpicked reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ancelotti re-joined Real Madrid as their head coach in 2021 and is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2024.

The rector of university drops major hint on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid future

The rector of the Parma University, Paolo Andrei, seemingly confirmed Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid exit in 2024.

The Italian tactician is widely believed to be Brazil's next permanent coach, starting from the 2024 Copa America tournament. Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Brazilian FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues have both publicly addressed Ancelotti's potential arrival in Brazil's dugout.

But there hasn't been much talk about the topic since July this year. Andrei's comments, however, give the impression that Ancelotti's move to the South American giants is still on track.

Speaking at the former Chelsea coach's ceremony at the University of Parma, Andrei said, via Vanguardngr.com:

"In 2024, Carlo Ancelotti awaits an extraordinary adventure that for many coaches would be just a dream: the bench of Brazil. He is the first foreigner in the last sixty years to lead the team, and only the fourth in its history. The admiration we feel for him is widespread and goes beyond any boundary or square."

Brazil haven't had a permanent manager from a foreign country since 1925. The two foreigners who managed them in the last century, Joreca and Filipo Nunez, were guest managers.