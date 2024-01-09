"Don't care how you do it, just win" - Chelsea fans react as Mauricio Pochettino names 'strong' XI against Middlesbrough in EFL Cup SF

Fans have reacted to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino announcing his XI for the EFL Cup semifinal first-leg clash at Middlesbrough on Tuesday (January 9).

The Blues are on a roll, winning their last three games across as many competitions. On Saturday (January 6), Pochettino's side opened their FA Cup campaign with a 2-0 home win over Championship side Preston North End in their first game of 2024.

Three days later, Pochettino has made three changes to the XI that started in the Preston win last weekend. Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke have come in for Nathan Gilchrist, Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja respectively.

Nevertheless, fans want the Blues to come away with a win from the Riverside, where Boro are playing at home in the competition for the first time after five straight away outings. One tweeted:

"I really don't care how you do it. Just win."

Another echoed similar sentiments:

"NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS, SIMPLY WIN"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Blues beat Newcastle United 4-2 on penalties in the quarterfinals after a last-gasp 1-1 draw at home to reach the last-four.

"Chelsea need to start winning something" - Pat Nevin

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League, as they are tenth in the standings after 20 games, 17 points off leaders Liverpool. All signs point to a struggle to qualify for Europe, considering the new-look side's up-and-down performances.

However, the Blues have fared well in the cups, winning all their games. Former Scotland winger Pat Nevins reckons they have to make the season count by winning one of the two competitions, saying on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Eventually Chelsea need to start winning something, they are very close to it now. This season, they are going to struggle to get European football it does not help with the way Chelsea have been spending. If they get a trophy the ownership will think there is the first step."

The Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday (January 13) with a trip to Fulham.