“Don’t come back, stupid” – Ibai Llanos opens up on hilarious voice note from Mateo Messi after dinner with Lionel Messi and family

Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos has recalled a hilarious voice note that he was left by Lionel Messi's second son Mateo after having dinner with the Argentine's family.

Llanos touched on an incident that occurred after having dinner in Barcelona with Messi and his family. Mateo accused the Spanish celebrity of eating all the tequenos. He alleges the 7-year-old to have left a WhatsApp voice note, saying (via A24):

"Ibai, don't come back, stupid."

That was alleged to have happened when Lionel Messi, 35, left Barca for PSG in 2021. The attacker spent 16 seasons with the Blaugrana but headed off to the Parc des Princes due to his former club's financial issues.

Lionel Messi, 35, has spoken in the past about the temperament of Matteo, 7, in that he doesn’t like losing. If the boy loses, expect fireworks. The Argentine icon told La Pulga:

“He's the same as me when he was little, and that's bad because he doesn't like to lose anything; he makes a mess, loses and starts to mess around, he fights with his brothers. And since he doesn't know how to lose and, to avoid that, I often let him win."

Mateo is the second of Messi's three boys. The Argentine hero and partner Antonela Roccuzzo also has Thiago, 10, and Ciro, 5. The family's life is often shared on the couple's social media.

Messi has forged a phenomenal career and has also shown his angry side when losing. He was dejected when Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final. The legendary forward was handed a Golden Ball award but said that he didn't care, as La Abicleste had lost (via AS):

“Right now I don’t care about the prize. I don’t care about anything. I wanted to take Argentina to the World Cup for all the people."

The PSG attacker rectified that despairing defeat last December by helping guide Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar. He scored seven goals and contributed three assists in seven games.

Lionel Messi advised to move to MLS by former LA Galaxy star

Lionel Messi is urged to turn his back on European football.

Former LA Galaxy striker Carlos Ruiz has urged Lionel Messi to leave European football and arrive in the MLS this summer. The Argentine hero's contract with PSG expires, and extension talks have reached an impasse.

A potential return to Barcelona continues to be mooted, while a move to Inter Miami is also a possibility. Ruiz sent Messi a message about joining the MLS instead of bouncing around Europe. He alluded to the impact David Beckham, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa had on the MLS, telling Spanish outlet EFE:

“I saw first hand the impact of Beckham when he came. After that of Andrea Pirlo, that of David Villa. Many famous players have passed through here and have made MLS marketing grow."

Ruiz continued:

"Bringing in a player like Messi is ambitious, also because of what it gives him as an image. I don’t see Messi bouncing around in different leagues around the world. I think the best thing for him is to bring his family to Miami, live in the United States and be part of the history of this league.”

