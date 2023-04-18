Barcelona have reportedly held talks with La Liga about generating more flexibility regarding Financial Fair Play to secure PSG attacker Lionel Messi's return to the club.

According to Sky Sports, Barca are stepping up their efforts in making Messi, 35, a contract offer this summer. They're in talks with La Liga about their spending limits for next season, as they want to bring the Argentine icon back to the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are keen on reuniting with Messi, whose contract with PSG expires at the end of the season. The Argentine icon left the Camp Nou in 2021, as the club were unable to offer him a new contract.

Barcelona have been in financial turmoil and were charged by La Liga for breaching their limit with three players during the 2021-22 season. They were forced to re-register 18-year-old Gavi as an academy player.

The Blaugrana will likely have to offload players to facilitate Messi's return to the club. There has been a lack of progress in talks between the player and PSG over an extension, which has encouraged the Blaugrana.

Messi has been in scintillating form for PSG this season, scoring 20 goals and contributing 18 assists in 35 games across competitions. He also won his first FIFA World Cup in December with Argentina.

The legendary forward was expected to pen a contract renewal with PSG after returning from the international tournament. However, negotiations have stalled due to the Argentine wanting to understand the Parisians' sporting plans for next season.

Barcelona willing to sell Franck Kessie to make way for PSG's Lionel Messi's return

Franck Kessie's departure could aid Lionel Messi's return.

Barcelona are in need of offloading players and balancing their books as they look to seal Lionel Messi's return. AS reports that one player who seems to be edging towards leaving the Camp Nou is Franck Kessie.

The 26-year-old Ivorian midfielder arrived at Barca as a free agent last summer following the expiration of his contract with AC Milan. However, Kessie has endured topsy-turvy form with Xavi's side. He has started 14 of 36 games, scoring three goals and providing as many assists.

The La Liga leaders are not only looking to comply with FFP by offloading Kessie to seal Messi's return. They're also chasing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who will be a free agent in the summer.

Kessie is valued by Transfermarkt at €28 million and has three years left in his contract. He has been unable to cement himself as a starter at Barcelona in his debut campaign.

Poll : 0 votes