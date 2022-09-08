"Don't have depth," "Edu didn't do his job" - Arsenal fans not happy as Mikel Arteta names 2 players once again in starting XI

Arsenal fans have expressed their displeasure with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta for naming Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka in the playing XI once again.

The north London giants will begin their UEFA Europa League campaign against FC Zurich in less than an hour on Thursday (September 8). They have named their starting XI for the match, with Xhaka and Martinelli among those retaining their spots from their 3-1 loss against Manchester United on September 4.

Both players have played all six of their team's Premier League matches this season and have already accumulated more than 520 minutes of action apiece.

Follow the game live with us on 🗞 Team news against FC ZurichTurner in goalVieira in midfield🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah leads the lineFollow the game live with us on Arsenal.com 🗞 Team news against FC Zurich 🇺🇸 Turner in goal🇵🇹 Vieira in midfield🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah leads the line📻 Follow the game live with us on Arsenal.com 🔗 https://t.co/cYz7JkgBoM

Many fans felt this was a good chance for Arsenal to rest some key players. However, they have now lamented the lack of depth within the Gunners squad on Twitter. One fan tweeted:

Another blamed technical director Edu for failing to bolster the squad, stating:

AD @India_MH12 @Arsenal Xhaka needed rest but Edu didn't do his job. Shame @Arsenal Xhaka needed rest but Edu didn't do his job. Shame

Here are some more reactions to Arsenal's line-up against FC Zurich:

Taha @TahaRehanAFC @Artsenalszn tbf xhaka is a fitness freak @Arsenal should’ve stuck an U23 in midfield cause why nottbf xhaka is a fitness freak @Artsenalszn @Arsenal should’ve stuck an U23 in midfield cause why not 😭 tbf xhaka is a fitness freak

The Gunners have notably made changes across the pitch for their match against Zurich. Matt Turner replaced Aaron Ramsdale in goal while only Gabriel Magalhaes held on to his place in defense. The Brazilian will be joined by Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Rob Holding.

Summer arrivals Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira will make their first starts for the senior team, replacing Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. Lastly, Eddie Nketiah has been given the nod upfront ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal are favorites to finish first in their UEFA Europa League group

Arsenal have been placed in Group A of this season's Europa League alongside FC Zurich, Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven and Bodo/Glimt.

The Gunners are backed to finish the group in first place given their incredible start to the 2022-23 season. Many also believe they are among the favorites to lift the title.

Arteta's troops enjoyed an extremely fruitful pre-season and began their Premier League campaign by winning five matches in a row.

While they lost against arch-rivals Manchester United in their last game, they remain top of the league standings with 15 points from six matches. The Gunners are a point clear of reigning champions Manchester City in second place and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Following their match against FC Zurich on Thursday, Arsenal will take on Everton at the Emirates in a Premier League clash on Sunday, September 11. The Toffees are winless in the league so far and are 16th in the standings.

