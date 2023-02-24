"Don't deserve to be a Barca player", "Should leave this season" - Barcelona fans slam player for 'ghosting' in 2-1 loss to Manchester United

Barcelona fans on Twitter were livid with Sergi Roberto's performance against Manchester United after Xavi's team suffered a 2-1 defeat in the second leg at Old Trafford. The Blaugrana crashed out of the UEFA Europa League play-off stages with a 4-3 aggregate defeat.

Fans slandered Roberto for his no-show. With Pedri and Gavi unavailable, Xavi had to rely on Franck Kessie and Frenkie de Jong to partner Sergio Busquets in midfield.

Roberto was deployed as a winger against Erik ten Hag's team. While Roberto scored a goal in Barca's 2-0 La Liga win against Cadiz this past weekend, he was nowhere to be found against United.

During the 70 minutes he played at Old Trafford, Roberto took zero shots and completed zero dribbles. He didn't complete any crosses and lost possession of the ball a massive 11 times.

While Robert Lewandowski gave the visiting side the lead in the first half, goals from Fred and Antony meant United managed to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

Roberto, however, endured the fans' wrath as a result. One fan claimed that Roberto, Kessie, and Raphinha don't deserve to be Barcelona players.

"Raphinha ,Kessie and Roberto no deserve to be Barca player I swear."

"Sergi Roberto should leave this season."

ShafiqAfc @shafik_sediq @Ensadique That’s what xavi gets for playing Roberto lw @Ensadique That’s what xavi gets for playing Roberto lw

Olayinka💙❤️ @MuttyleePablo Raphinha ,Kessie and Roberto no deserve to be Barca player I swear Raphinha ,Kessie and Roberto no deserve to be Barca player I swear

Beautiful_Game+ @soil_4life Thank you xavi for trusting roberto in such a big game

Made all the difference in fastening our exit from the europa league Thank you xavi for trusting roberto in such a big gameMade all the difference in fastening our exit from the europa league

beto @LevyAventu @Nikhil7877 Bro Sergio Roberto ghosted all game but that’s Xavi fault for strting him @Nikhil7877 Bro Sergio Roberto ghosted all game but that’s Xavi fault for strting him

kevinwilliams @kevvwill @Barca19stats And again this summer, players will say they are staying in Barcelona, and it will be more of the same next season. Sergi Roberto and That Effing Guy already renewed. Xavi also wants Busquets to stay. De Jong stays, Fati stays, etc, etc. @Barca19stats And again this summer, players will say they are staying in Barcelona, and it will be more of the same next season. Sergi Roberto and That Effing Guy already renewed. Xavi also wants Busquets to stay. De Jong stays, Fati stays, etc, etc.

Zavarah @Zavarah_UwU @BarcaUniversal XAVI SHOULD HAVE FUCKING PUT ANSU AS LW INSTEAD OF FUCKING SERGI ROBERTO @BarcaUniversal XAVI SHOULD HAVE FUCKING PUT ANSU AS LW INSTEAD OF FUCKING SERGI ROBERTO https://t.co/Eftlqcwys5

🐕🍁 @wmarpez Sergi Roberto needs to be backing up Michael Bradley at TFC not starting for Barca, as a forward Sergi Roberto needs to be backing up Michael Bradley at TFC not starting for Barca, as a forward

Barcelona's owes in European competitions continues with the defeat against Manchester United

While Barcelona have been in spectacular form in La Liga this season, leading Real Madrid by a massive margin of eight points, Xavi's side have suffered in European competitions.

They were eliminated from the group stages of the UEFA Champions League after finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. The loss to Manchester United marked the end of their run in the Europa League.

Xavi's team will now have to focus on the job at hand, which is to win the La Liga title. They will return to action on February 26 in an away clash against Almeria. The Catalan club will take on Real Madrid in a Copa Del Rey El Clasico on March 2.

