"Don’t embarrass me today", "Another failure" - Chelsea fans furious with Enzo Maresca after starting XI vs Wolves is announced

Chelsea fans are furious with manager Enzo Maresca for his starting lineup to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday (August 25). The Blues have traveled to the Molineux Stadium, and will be hoping to return to Stamford Bridge with all three points. However, their fans are not pleased with the options in Maresca's starting lineup.

The head coach has decided to go with Robert Sanchez in goal, with Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana as the centre-backs. On the right and left flank, Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella would both hope to impact the game positively in defense and attack.

At the center of the pitch, Maresca has entrusted control of the proceedings to Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Cole Palmer will also play, but in a more advanced midfield role, while flanked by Mykhailo Mudryk on the left and Noni Madueke on the right. Up top, the head coach has gone for Nicolas Jackson as their main striker.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Chelsea fans are hoping for a Premier League win this time around, following their 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the first gameweek. However, they are not happy with the starting lineup Enzo Maresca opted for, and they took to social media to share their displeasure with posts like these:

"please, don’t embarrass me today and win. i love you guys but just win please😭🙏🏾" a fan begged.

"Another failure why must u start Jackson?" another fan complained.

"sanchez in goal" another worried.

"This man started Mudyrk fgs 🤦🏽‍♂️" one fan could not understand.

"Mudryk again 😂😂😂" a fan laughed.

Chelsea face Wolves at the Molineux Stadium

Chelsea endured a 2-0 defeat in their first match of the Premier League season, as they lost to champions Manchester City on August 18. They now face a Wolves side who also lost 2-0 to Arsenal, who came second in the league last season.

The Blues, who have European participation in the Conference League, had a midweek match against Servette, which they won 2-0 on August 22. It was not the best of games, as they were booed off at half-time. However, they returned with vigor to score two goals and ensure the win in the second half.

Now, they will be looking to potentially take that attacking approach into their upcoming clash against Wolves, who are reeling from their loss to Arsenal. The hosts will be searching for their first win this season, and they could potentially give Chelsea a tough time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback