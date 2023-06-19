"Don't fu** with me" - Comedian Susi Caramelo says she once rejected Lionel Messi's request to party with him at his house

Comedian Susi Caramelo recounted how she hilariously rejected Lionel Messi's request to party with him at his house because she failed to recognize who he was.

Susana Cabero, better known as Susi Caramelo, is a Spanish comedian, reporter, and presenter of her TV program Movistar. She has a massive online presence as well, boasting more than 528,000 followers on Instagram.

During an episode of the show 'Ilustres Ignorantes' on Movistar, she recalled how she met Lionel Messi years ago (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Many years ago, I was dating this guy, and one night we went to Catwalk in Barcelona. I was in the VIP area, and I went to the bathroom. Suddenly, I ran into a boy, a girl, and a little kid. They were saying, 'Well, Lionel, we'll wait for you outside and decide what to do.'"

"I finish peeing, and suddenly, the little kid is sitting alone on a couch. And since I'm very friendly and talk to everyone, I say, 'Are you named Lionel? Like the pastries? Which flavor do you like: cream, whipped cream, or chocolate?' So, I left."

She continued:

"I go outside, and at one point, I see this little kid looking at me and making funny faces, smiling. They start kicking us out, and as I'm leaving, the guy comes up to me and asks, 'What are you doing now?' And I told him I was waiting outside for the guy I came with and all that."

"When I finish the sentence and start going down the stairs, suddenly a crowd comes and they start saying, 'Leo! Leo! Leo!' They corner the kid, and I'm standing in a corner, thinking, 'Who is this guy?' And they tell me, 'It's Leo Messi, the best football player in the world.' I say, 'Don't fu** with me! I just told him I'm with someone else'."

Despite, her mistake she narrated how she still got invited:

"And I was already on the street where I had parked my car, and suddenly Leo Messi comes up again and says, 'Are you coming to my house? We're having a party, some friends and girls are coming.' I could have gone because you don't get invited to a footballer's party every day. But do you know why I said no? I was so broke that if I went to that guy's house, they wouldn't kick me out even with a red card."

Susi Caramelo then concluded saying she had to reject Lionel Messi's invite as she couldn't afford the parking tickets for when she returned.

Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami this summer as a free agent

Lionel Messi is set to join MLS side Inter Miami once he becomes a free agent on June 30. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after plying his trade in the French capital for two seasons.

The Argentine ace had a brilliant 2022-23 season, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 41 appearances. He also won the Ligue 1 title with PSG, helping Les Parisiens finish on top of the table 85 points, one ahead of Lens.

Barcelona attempted to re-sign Lionel Messi and the latter was open to it but the move fell through due to the Blaugrana's financial issues.

As per SPORT, Lionel Messi will join David Beckham's Inter Miami side and earn $53 million annually. The 35-year-old is expected to make his debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

Poll : 0 votes