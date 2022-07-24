"Don't get carried away" - Arsenal manager sends warning to fans after Chelsea win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged the club's supporters not to "get carried away" after their win over Chelsea in a pre-season match on July 23. He admitted that their pre-season tour has been good but stated that there are areas they need to improve on.

The Gunners beat the Blues 4-0 at the Camping World Stadium in Florida. Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga scored for the north London side.

It was their fourth victory in as many pre-season matches, having scored 14 goals in the process. However, Arteta believes there is still a long way to go for the Gunners.

In a pre-conference after the win against Chelsea, the Spanish coach said (via Arsenal's official website):

"Yes but it was a friendly match. As you could see there are a lot of positives to take from the game. The way we played, the intensity we showed, the way we were trying to show who we are as a team. But at the same time, it's just a test match. Don’t get carried away."

He added:

"There are still a lot of things that we have to get better at, and do better. But I think it's good to get some momentum, finish the tour in the right way, give some enjoyment to our fans and everybody that's been contributing to make this tour happen. Now it's time to go back to London, to focus and keep making improvements and steps forwards."

Arteta's side finished fifth in the Premier League last season, missing out on the Champions League by just two points. They will now look to better that and compete for trophies as well.

Arsenal and Chelsea's summer transfer window so far

Arsenal have been highly active in the summer transfer window so far, while Chelsea have made two signings as well.

Arsenal have signed winger Marquinhos, midfielder Pablo Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner, striker Gabriel Jesus and midfielder/left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal @Arsenal



@GabrielJesus9 🥁 Introducing the Man of the Match…@GabrielJesus9 🥁 Introducing the Man of the Match… 🏆 @GabrielJesus9 https://t.co/ymMNZahXM2

In terms of outgoings, Alexandre Lacazette left the club after the expiration of his contract and joined Olympique Lyon. Matteo Guendouzi joined Olympique de Marseille after a one-year loan spell at the French club last season.

For Chelsea, winger Raheem Sterling and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly are the only signings so far this summer. In terms of outgoings, Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on loan after becoming the Blues' record signing only last summer for £97.5 million.

Andreas Christensen joined Barcelona while Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid, both on free transfers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far