"Don't be a hypocrite bas***d", "Disqualified" - Canelo Alvarez and Sergio Aguero engage in ugly Twitter spat over Lionel Messi incident

Lionel Messi has sparked a Twitter feud between his former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Having lost to Saudi Arabia in their opener, Argentina earned a much-needed 2-0 win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday (26 November). Starring in the match for them was captain Lionel Messi, who grabbed a goal and an assist on the night.

Messi was among those present in the dressing room after the match as Argentina celebrated their victory. In a video that emerged online, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar appeared to kick a Mexico jersey lying on the floor.

It did not go unnoticed among Mexico fans, especially boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, who took to social media to slam Messi. He accused the Argentina skipper of disrespecting his country and went on to threaten the forward.

Sergio Aguero quickly came to Messi's defense, arguing that his former teammate did not intentionally kick the Mexico jersey. The former Argentina striker also suggested that Alvarez was blowing the issue out of proportion.

Alvarez, though, was seemingly not in the mood to pay heed to Aguero's explanation. The boxer hit back at the Manchester City legend and labeled him a 'hypocrite'. He wrote on Twitter:

"You are a bas***d too... you wrote to me oh oh Canelo and now sucking up to me, don't be a hypocrite bas***d."

The problem soon spiraled out of control as Aguero returned with a response of his own. The Argentinian referenced boxing terminology to drive home the point that Alvarez's actions were cheap. He tweeted:

"I admired you Mr Canelo. But what you did today with Messi was a low blow. And you know better than anyone that this is unfair. Disqualified."

Aguero and Alvarez are thus involved in a full-on spat on Twitter and it remains to be seen if they will continue bashing each other.

Former Mexico defender responds to Canelo Alvarez's claims on Lionel Messi

Apart from Aguero, former Mexico right-back Miguel Layun has also provided his thoughts on the incident involving Lionel Messi. The 34-year-old notably defended the Argentina skipper. In a Tweet addressed to Canelo Alvarez, he wrote:

"Brother, you have always defended Mexico as few others have done, you have made millions of us feel proud. I share my opinion. We leave the shirts on the floor because they are sweaty and normally they take them to wash before handing them over, he takes off his shoe and touches it, that's it."

While Canelo Alvarez still does not seem convinced, Lionel Messi will be focused on Argentina's upcoming match against Poland.

