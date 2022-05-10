"Don't know if they'll make it" - Thomas Tuchel provides injury update on 2 Chelsea stars ahead of Leeds United clash 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unsure of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's fitness ahead of the team's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Wednesday.

Jorginho went off with an injury during the clash with Everton at the start of the month. Meanwhile, Kante picked up a knock during Chelsea's Old Trafford visit a few days earlier.

Tuchel is still doubtful about the duo's participation in the Leeds clash. In a pre-match press conference, he said (via Football.London):

"We're fighting for Jorgi and N'Golo tomorrow, but I don't know if they'll make it."

In their absence against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, Tuchel deployed Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic in central midfield. The pair could link up again on Wednesday if neither Jorginho nor Kante are deemed fit to play.

The Italian returned to training at Cobham on Monday, a day after the Blues' draw with Wolves. However, his French counterpart was conspicuous by his absence once again.

With an all-important FA Cup final against Liverpool coming up on Saturday, Tuchel is unlikely to risk either player if they aren't fully fit.

Chelsea fighting for third place

It has been a disappointing campaign for Chelsea on the Premier League front, as they have failed to keep up with leaders Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

A third place is now their best hope, but even that is under threat following three consecutive winless games and Arsenal just a point below them.

In fact, following a run of five consecutive wins between January and March, the Blues have won just twice in their next seven, losing three. That includes a shock 4-2 defeat to the Gunners at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago.

This drop in form has allowed the Blues' London rivals to close the gap on them, and they cannot afford to cede more ground in their pursuit of a third-place finish. After the Leeds games, their final away game of the season, Chelsea will host Leicester City and Watford in their last two games, winnable games on paper.

