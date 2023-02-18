“Don’t know if Messi would withstand the pressure” – Argentina legend warns Lionel Messi over ‘crazy’ transfer amid PSG exit talk

Argentina legend Mario Kempes has provided his thoughts on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi potentially returning to Newell's Old Boys.

Lionel Messi has been on PSG's books since joining them on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. He put pen to paper on a two-year deal with them after putting an end to his 21-year-long association with Barcelona.

The Argentinian icon has since established himself as a key player for Les Parisiens, making 60 appearances across all competitions. However, there are concerns about his future in France as his contract expires at the end of the current season.

It was previously claimed that Messi was edging closer to penning a contract extension with PSG. However, recent reports suggest that the player is increasingly inclined towards leaving the club.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is unlikely to be short of options should he opt against signing a new deal with the Parisians. A return to Barcelona has been mooted, while a transfer to either the United States or Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out.

Another possibility for Messi is to return to Newell's Old Boys, the club where he started playing football as a kid. While a move back to Argentina seems unlikely at this stage, many fans would love to see the forward return to his homeland.

Kempes, though, is of the view that a return to South America might not be a good idea for Messi. The former Argentina attacker is unsure if the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner can handle the pressure of playing in Argentina. He told TNT Sports [via PSGTalk]:

“I don’t know if [Messi] would withstand the pressure. He’s used to Europe; the people are different. But in Argentina, it would be crazy.”

It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi will be open to the prospect of returning to Newell's Old Boys before hanging up his boots.

Lionel Messi and PSG are going through a rough patch

With over four months remaining on his contract, Lionel Messi does not have an immediate need to decide his future. As of now, the forward will be focused on leading PSG to glory.

It is worth noting that Les Parisiens are going through a rough patch, although they remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table. They have notably lost each of their last three matches in all competitions.

Christophe Galtier and Co. face the risk of crashing out of the UEFA Champions League after losing to Bayern Munich earlier this week. They will now have to cause a turnaround in Munich on March 8 to progress.

