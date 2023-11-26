“Don’t know what they were trying to do” - Ian Wright baffled by what Liverpool did against Man City

Premier League legend Ian Wright has criticised Liverpool's pressing during their 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester City on Saturday (November 25).

The former Arsenal striker said that he didn't understand what the Reds were trying to do after their poor pressing almost allowed the Cityzens to grab a second goal at the Etihad.

Liverpool's clash with Manchester City didn't disappoint, as both sides came searching for the win. The Reds found themselves chasing after the Cityzens after just 25 minutes as Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a beautiful effort.

Jurgen Klopp's men equalised via a Trent Alexander-Arnold 80th-minute strike to ensure that the game ended on even terms. However, it could've easily been 2-1 for City had the Merseysiders been a bit unlucky.

In the first half, Liverpool's poor pressing afforded Ederson to send a well-weighted pass to Bernardo Silva around 45 yards. The pass took out several Reds stars and resulted in Phil Foden having a shot on goal.

Reacting to the episode, Wright scrutinised Jurgen Klopp's men for their poor pressing, noting that it was a problem they had throughout the encounter.

"I don't know what they were trying to do," the Premier League legend told Match of the Day.

"Were they pressing or not? Ederson took six or seven players out with one pass. It was a problem all day for Liverpool, how easy City were able to break through their lines. It was very strange how easy Liverpool made it for them," he said.

Meanwhile, Wright's fellow Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer saw things differently. The Englishman applauded the Merseysiders for their resilience, saying:

"You have to give them credit for digging in there and staying in the game and coming back in the way they did. The save from Alisson kept them in the game."

What's next for Liverpool after Man City draw?

Following the 1-1 draw with Man City, the Reds switch their focus to the UEFA Europa League, where they will be in action in midweek. They are scheduled to go toe-to-toe with Austrian outfit LASK at Anfield on Thursday (November 30).

After that, they face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday before taking on Sheffield United in the top flight three days later. That will be followed by another league fixture versus Crystal Palace on December 9 before their final Europa League group game against Union Saint-Gilloise on December 14.

The Reds are active across all fronts and look to claim silverware after going trophyless last term.