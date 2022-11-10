"Don't know whether to laugh or cry", "Out of his depth" - Chelsea fans all blame the same person after 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Manchester City 

Chelsea fans on Twitter blamed manager Graham Potter for the Blues' 2-0 loss against Manchester City in the third-round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 9.

Two second-half goals in the space of five minutes from Riyad Mahrez (53') and Julian Alvarez (58') meant Potter's side were knocked out of the competition. The Blues have now suffered three defeats in their last four games.

A 4-0 away hammering in the Premier League at the hands of Potter's former club Brighton & Hove Albion marked their first loss under him. After a 2-1 UEFA Champions League home win against Dinamo Zagreb, the Blues lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the league.

Yet another loss against City has put Potter's side in a bad spot. A few fans noted that Chelsea are too big a club for the English manager. Others stated that the club should already sack Potter before it's too late. He was only appointed in September.

Many fans wrote that it was a bad idea to appoint Potter as the manager in the first place. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Frank 🇩🇪 @TenHagEra Graham Potter is out of his depth at Chelsea. Graham Potter is out of his depth at Chelsea.

𝐕𝐀𝐑 🌴 @Ziyechman @ChelseaFC

SACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

SACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

SACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

SACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

SACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

SACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE @WhaleFinApp SACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp SACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATESACK GRAHAM POTTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

Ndate Mbwainga @KennedyMundia1 I dont see where Graham Potter is taking Chelsea FC. This guy should not have been appointed in the first place I dont see where Graham Potter is taking Chelsea FC. This guy should not have been appointed in the first place

Karabo GP @karabo_dire @ChelseaFC

Who's idea was it to hire him in the first place? @WhaleFinApp This club is too big for himWho's idea was it to hire him in the first place? @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp This club is too big for himWho's idea was it to hire him in the first place? https://t.co/FbVFPzk6X3

𝐕𝐀𝐑 🌴 @Ziyechman I pray we lose our games until they consider sacking Graham Potter. I pray we lose our games until they consider sacking Graham Potter.

Spades @ObedAdiamah From the onset every Chelsea fan knew Graham Potter wasn’t the answer after Thomas Tuchel’s sacking,just Todd Boehly looking for a puppet.



Abramovich wouldn’t even blink at Potter, he made Chelsea an ELITE CLUB.



Making average players look WORLDCLASS isn’t for every Coach. From the onset every Chelsea fan knew Graham Potter wasn’t the answer after Thomas Tuchel’s sacking,just Todd Boehly looking for a puppet. Abramovich wouldn’t even blink at Potter, he made Chelsea an ELITE CLUB.Making average players look WORLDCLASS isn’t for every Coach. https://t.co/QvnIGheXzf

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said that top teams take the EFL Cup seriously

Graham Potter

Ahead of the clash against Manchester City, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said that the EFL Cup is an important competition. He also explained why top English teams want to do well in the competition. Potter said (via chelsea.com):

''It can help you get to where you want to get to, which is to be a top team at the very top of the Premier League which competes for every single title that you can. If you look historically at the points that Chelsea have got, we're not there at the moment, but that's why we're here, that's what we want to try to do - we want to move towards that direction.

"If you look at Manchester City, they don’t take this competition lightly. They want to win, and all the top teams have that same mentality."

He added:

"Money and resources of course you need, but you need an environment, you need a culture, you need a mentality, you need an idea that everyone's buying into it and everyone has to be together on it, and you can't buy that. That's work. That's the process. That's the pain. If it was just money then that'd be quite simple. When you look at the success Manchester City have had and the success that Liverpool have had, it's not just about money. It's about other stuff."

The Blues will face Newcastle United away on November 12 in their last game before the World Cup.

