"Don’t know why, I’ve just got that feeling" - Paul Scholes makes Jude Bellingham transfer prediction involving Manchester United and Real Madrid

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes thinks his former side have a good chance of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but could miss out to Real Madrid.

Bellingham, 19, is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer, and his signature is being chased by European heavyweights. Los Blancos and Manchester City are believed to be in pursuit of the English midfielder.

However, Manchester United have reportedly joined the race after Liverpool cooled their interest due to BvB's £100 million valuation. Scholes has talked up the Red Devils' chances of signing Bellingham, telling BT Sport:

“I think they are (contenders to sign Bellingham). I think if you’d have gone back a couple of years, you’d have said absolutely no chance, or even to the start of this season - the start we had wasn’t really good - but now I think they have to be."

The Manchester United hero reckons Bellingham will be enticed by the team Erik ten Hag has assembled at Old Trafford, but he thinks it will be Real Madrid who lures Bellingham away from Signal Iduna Park:

"Looking at this team now, he’ll think this is a team that are up and coming for the next couple of years. I do think he’ll sign for Real Madrid - I don’t know why. I’ve just got that feeling."

Bellingham is regarded by many as the most promising teenager in world football. The Dortmund midfielder has scored ten goals and provided seven assists in 37 games across competitions.

He has also broken records, becoming the youngest captain in Bundesliga history and the youngest captain to score in the UEFA Champions League. BvB would drive a hard bargain amid the auction that looks set to ensue involving Manchester United, City and Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are pursuing Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane is in Manchester United and Real Madrid's sights.

According to The Athletic (via Defensa Central), the three European heavyweights are all keeping tabs on Bayern winger Sane. His contract at the Allianz Arena expires in 2025, but he has not yet been contacted regarding a renewal.

Sane is in the midst of controversy following a collision with teammate Sadio Mane after Bayern's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League. Mane is alleged to have hit the German attacker during a dressing room argument.

That could lead to his potential departure, as he will have to share a locker room with Mane in the aftermath of their spat. Both Manchester clubs and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the German. However, it's Los Blancos who are best positioned to sign the forward.

Sane has made 36 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists. He joined the Bavarians from City in 2020.

