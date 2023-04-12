Manchester United enter race to sign England international as Liverpool cool interest - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham after Liverpool cooled their interest in the teenager.

The Telegraph reports that the Red Devils have joined Manchester City, Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea in pursuit of the 19-year-old. Erik ten Hag's side are set to be financially reinforced by a return to the UEFA Champions League. They sit fourth, holding a three-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with nine Premier League games remaining.

Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer despite the arrival of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer. Ten Hag has yearned for a possession-based midfielder who can produce goal contributions. He failed in his attempts to reunite with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong last summer.

It appears that Ten Hag is turning his attention to Bellingham and will look to battle Madrid, City and Chelsea to his signature. Reports claim that the Merseysiders have decided to explore alternatives due to his £100 million price tag.

Bellingham has excelled this season, scoring ten goals and contributing seven assists in 37 games across competitions. He has become BvB's protagonist and has also been key for England. The teenager has earned 24 caps and was a standout performer for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder left English shores in 2020 when he joined Dortmund from Birmingham City. However, Bellingham visited United's Carrington training ground as they tried to persuade him on a move to Old Trafford at the time.

Alexis Mac Allister headed to Manchester United or Liverpool?

Alexis Mac Allister is garnering interest from two heavyweights.

According to Football Insider, Brighton are well aware of Manchester United and Liverpool's interest in Mac Allister. They will reportedly be blown out of the water by Premier League powerhouses regarding offers on personal terms to the Argentine.

Mac Allister has been in fine form, scoring ten goals and contributing two assists. He was also instrumental for Argentina as they won the FIFA World Cup last December. He appeared six times, contributing a goal and an assist.

The Argentine midfielder's deal at the Amex expires in 2025, but he's not expected to renew. He features on Liverpool's aforementioned list of alternatives to Bellingham. They may be eager to beat Manchester United to Mac Allister's signature but in the process, that may lead to the Red Devils going all in on Bellingham.

