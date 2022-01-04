“Don’t know how it will turn out” - Agent claims Real Madrid have made offer to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG in January

Renowned agent Giovanni Branchini has claimed that Real Madrid have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe during the ongoing transfer window. The Italian, though, does not represent the player.

Mbappe has entered the final six months of his contract with PSG and there have been no signs he is prepared to extend his stay. Real Madrid have been tipped to sign the France international on a free transfer in the summer.

GOAL @goal 201 career goals at 23 years old. @KMbappe is incredible 201 career goals at 23 years old. @KMbappe is incredible 👑 https://t.co/HXfTPRBC0Z

There have been suggestions that Carlo Ancelotti's side could look to sign Mbappe on a cut-price deal in the winter transfer window. The prospect of a January move, though, was played down by the 23-year-old himself recently.

However, renowned agent Branchini has made huge claims about Real Madrid's plans to sign Mbappe. The Italian has said that Los Blancos have offered PSG €50m in an attempt to acquire the forward's services this month.

Branchini is of the view that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has shown a sign of intent by making a €50m offer for a player who has his contract coming to an end in six months. He told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport [via AS]:

"It depends on PSG. Real Madrid want to have Mbappe immediately and have offered €50m. I don't know how it will turn out. It certainly seems to me that Florentino Perez's initiative deserves attention, it is a message of stability for the system. Ultimately, it is a shame for everyone that a player of this level moves on a free transfer in the summer."

It remains to be seen if PSG would be willing to a €50m offer for Mbappe from Real Madrid this month.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe rules out Real Madrid move in January

Real Madrid are said to have made an offer for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. However, the 23-year-old has ruled out a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the winter transfer window.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Mbappé's goal is to win the Champions League with PSG and go to Real Madrid through the front door. There is no possibility for this January. Real Madrid do not want to bother PSG. | Mbappé's goal is to win the Champions League with PSG and go to Real Madrid through the front door. There is no possibility for this January. Real Madrid do not want to bother PSG. @jpedrerol 🚨| Mbappé's goal is to win the Champions League with PSG and go to Real Madrid through the front door. There is no possibility for this January. Real Madrid do not want to bother PSG. @jpedrerol

Mbappe insisted he is focused on finishing the season with Mauricio Pochettino's side. The former Monaco forward is also keen to help PSG beat Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 tie. He told CNN [via Eurosport]:

“This is not the time to talk about my future. I only have in mind to win at Real Madrid in February and March. No, in January I will not go to Real Madrid. I am going to finish the season with PSG, 100 per cent. I want to give everything to win a great title for the fans, I think I deserve it."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava