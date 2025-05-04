"Don't pay no attention to that" - Cole Palmer aims dig at 'idiots' on social media as he breaks goal drought in Chelsea's win over Liverpool

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has revealed that he pays no mind to online criticism and trolls after scoring against Liverpool to end his goal drought. The England international was on target for the Blues for the first time since January, ending his slump in front of goal.

Palmer looked like his old self in the 3-1 win over Liverpool, capping off a quality performance with a stoppage time goal from the penalty spot. The 22-year-old had a hand in all three goals, a remarkable improvement on his displays in recent weeks.

Following his side's win, Man of the Match Palmer spoke with the media, pointing out that he does not pay attention to much of what is said by 'idiots' on social media. He expressed his joy at scoring, particularly because it allowed him to help his side secure a vital win, and expressed his desire to keep improving.

"We played very well as a team. They're champions for a reason, but we showed desire.

"I just felt normal. S--- happens... sorry for my language. Obviously it happens, I went three months without scoring, but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team.

"Social media nowadays is full of idiots. I don't pay no attention to that. I've scored today and I'm happy, but it's only one and I've got to keep improving and try and reach new levels.

"Getting chances and not scoring, it feels like you're letting your team down. I feel like I am mentally strong anyway. I feel pride in helping the team and if I'm not doing that, I'm not happy."

Palmer has taken his tally for Chelsea this season to 15 goals, leaving him seven goals shy of his tally of 22 league goals from last season. The former Manchester City star also hit the woodwork after an impressive run in the second half and forced Alisson into a good save.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will be pleased with Palmer's return to form as they descend into the business end of the season. The Blues can secure UEFA Champions League football and the Europa Conference League title this season.

Liverpool captain admits Chelsea deserved win in Premier League meeting

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Chelsea deserved their win in their league meeting at Stamford Bridge. The Blues inflicted only a third league defeat of the season on the league champions, picking up a fourth straight win.

Van Dijk was on the scoresheet for Liverpool and contributed directly to the Blues' second goal, as his clearance ricocheted off Jarell Quansah. The Dutch defender expressed his disappointment at the result, pointing out that it was a deserved win for their hosts.

"I think possession was quite good, but when we didn't have the ball, the pressing wasn't great, and they could find between the lines.

There was chances for us to score - in the end they deserve the win. That's the disappointing thing as we came here to win."

Goals from Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer at the beginning and end of the game sandwiched a Quansah own goal for Chelsea. Liverpool will hope to bounce back when they host Arsenal at Anfield in the league next weekend.

