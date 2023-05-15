"Don’t put him on the Arsenal games anymore" - Gunners legend rips into Martin Tyler and accuses Sky Sports of being biased

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has accused Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler of being biased against the Gunners after their loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The north London side lost 3-0 against the Seagulls at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, May 14. Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan scored for Brighton, helping them move into sixth place in the Premier League table.

Martin Tyler and Gary Neville commentated on the game for Sky Sports on Sunday. During the game, Neville called for Gabriel Martinelli to receive a card for his poor tackle on Kaoru Mitoma. Keown, however, believes Tyler and Neville were biased, as he told talkSPORT:

"How biased the Sky Sports commentary team is? It is frightening! Martin Tyler is a great professional, but he cannot hide that it hurts him that Arsenal might win a game of football."

He added:

"Honestly, we know [Gary] Neville has a problem, he is almost apologising. 'Have I lost my mind? We should be sending Martinelli off’?' Not at all, you go with your instinct."

Keown even stated that Tyler shouldn't be allowed to commentate on Arsenal's games, as he said:

"So, there we are, it is a poke in the eye to a commentator. I should be more respectful, Martin is a great commentator, but please, Sky, don’t put him on the Arsenal games anymore. It is a really hard listen!"

With the loss, the Gunners are now four points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Premier League title race

Arsenal were well and truly on course to win their first Premier League title since 2004 as they held an eight-point lead over Manchester City. However, they endured a four-game winless streak, including a 4-1 loss against the Cityzens.

With their recent defeat against Brighton, the title race is more or less over for the north London side. Speaking after the game, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about accepting the same and he replied (via the club's official website):

"What I have to accept first is what happened in that second half, digest it, individually I look at what we have to do very differently for the next match and after that until mathematically it’s over, the second position is secured, that’s not going to change. But we have to digest and that’s going to take a few days."

Arteta's side will face Nottingham Forest away and Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their final two games of the season.

Poll : 0 votes