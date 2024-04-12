“Don’t put it past them” - Micah Richards predicts who will win Arsenal vs Bayern Munich second-leg clash

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has backed Arsenal to beat Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

Bayern held the Gunners to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates in the first leg on Tuesday, April 9. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 12th minute but the Bavarians equalised through Serge Gnabry in the 18th minute. Harry Kane then converted a penalty in the 32nd minute after William Saliba fouled Leroy Sane in the box.

Leandro Trossard then restored parity for the north London side in the 76th minute. Kingsley Coman later hit the post while Bukayo Saka had a penalty claim denied late in the game.

Speaking about the second leg on the Rest Is Football podcast, Micah Richards highlighted the individual quality in Bayern Munich's squad, saying:

“Harry Kane has scored 30-odd goals, Sane, we’ve seen what Sane can do when he’s on the ball, Gnabry, these are good players. They’re having an off-season but they’ve still got individual talent which is going to give you individual moments."

Richards acknowledged that beating Bayern at the Allianz Arena will be tough but he's backing the Gunners, as he said:

“Going to the Allianz next week, it’s going to be a tough game, really tough. If something clicks for them, Arsenal could be in trouble. But, the only reason I would say Arsenal have a better chance is because right now, they are performing better as a team.

"There’s been grumbles in the Bayern camp that the players are not getting up. Obviously, Tuchel’s leaving. But do you remember Tuchel at Chelsea? Things were not going well and they go and win the Champions League. So, don’t put it past them that they could win that game, but I just think Arsenal as a team are just a little bit more together.”

The second leg at the Allianz Arena is set to take place on Wednesday, April 17.

Arsenal preparing for crucial tie against Aston Villa ahead of UCL second leg

The Gunners will next host Aston Villa at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, April 14. While both Arsenal and Villa are competing in Europe, they are still engaged in their respective tight races in the Premier League.

The Gunners sit atop the league standings, above Liverpool on goal difference and one point above Manchester City. Villa, meanwhile, are fifth, behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference, having played one more game. They are 11 points above Manchester United, who also have a game in hand.

Villa were the only English team, out of five, to win in Europe this week. They beat LOSC Lille 2-1 in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg. Arsenal, meanwhile, drew 2-2 against Bayern in the Champions League.

Both sides will play the second leg next week but have a crucial Premier League face-off up next on Sunday.

