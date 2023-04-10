"Don't really know what to expect" - Antonio Rudiger claims a lot has changed at Chelsea ahead of Real Madrid's UCL tie against the Blues

Real Madrid center-back Antonio Rudiger has stated that Chelsea have changed a lot since he played for them but believes they still have an abundance of firepower.

Chelsea have seen some major reshuffling under Todd Boehly’s ownership. Thomas Tuchel and his successor Graham Potter have been sacked, with the club installing former coach Frank Lampard as caretaker manager. Big-ticket players such as Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Marc Cucurella have joined the club, while the likes of Timo Werner, Jorginho, and, of course, Rudiger, have departed.

The Blues are yet to find their groove under new ownership and are days away from facing defending European champions Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. Ahead of Wednesday’s (12 April) first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Rudiger talked about his old club, admitting that a lot at changed in west London. Speaking to Spanish outlet MARCA, Rudiger said:

“It has changed a lot and I don't really know what to expect... It doesn't look much like the team I played for. I expect quality, because they are very good players, but I don't know what else we can find. It won't be an easy game, but we are Real Madrid.”

When asked if he would have preferred not to face Chelsea, who toil in 11th place in the Premier League, in the Champions League quarterfinals, Rudiger replied:

“I don't care and less at this stage of the competition. It would have been a great story to have played the final against them, of course, but on the field for me there are no emotions and I only think about winning.

“We are in the quarterfinals and anything can happen. The best thing is that being in Madrid we know how to play this type of game.”

Rudiger was one of Chelsea’s best players in their victorious 2020-21 Champions League campaign. The German ace played 11 games, including the two-legged semifinal against Real Madrid, that season, claiming an assist. The assist came against Los Blancos in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Rudiger also played for Chelsea in last season’s two-legged quarterfinals against Los Merengues, scoring a second-leg goal in a 5-4 aggregate defeat.

PSG interested in Real Madrid’s Rafa Marin

According to RMC Sport (via Fichajes), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to knock on Real Madrid’s doors for the services of Canteras graduate Rafa Marin. Marin, 21, has emerged as a top center-back for Castilla. Despite his excellent run of form for the second team, Marin is yet to make his senior team debut.

Marin’s contract with Madrid is set to end in June 2024 and there is believed to be plenty of interest in the young defender. PSG reportedly value the player highly and are set to table a formal offer for the player this summer.

With Real Madrid sticking with Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba for the centre-back slots, it seems unlikely that Marin would waltz right into the XI. In that case, it will not be surprising to see him opt for a club where he can play more regularly.

Marin has thus far played 58 games for Castilla in his career, scoring thrice in all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes