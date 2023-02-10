"Don’t really look like scoring too many" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold score prediction for West Ham vs Chelsea

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has shared his prediction for Chelsea's Premier League clash at West Ham United on Saturday (February 11).

The Blues are coming off goalless draws against Liverpool and Fulham. They are ninth in the league table, ten points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. West Ham, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against the Magpies in their last Premier League game. They're 17th in the standings, just one point above the relegation zone.

West Ham United @WestHam Last time out against Chelsea at London Stadium... Last time out against Chelsea at London Stadium... https://t.co/x0x5x0TIu2

Lawrenson reckons that the upcoming fixture between the two sides could be another low-scoring and tight affair. In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"West Ham got a good point against Newcastle last time out, but Chelsea’s draw with Fulham would have frustrated them. I think we’re in for another draw here. Both teams are in a little bit of a state of flux at the moment. West Ham look like they’re improving, but Chelsea don’t really look like scoring too many."

Prediction: 1-1

Chelsea forward likened with Arjen Robben

Former Blues forward Joe Cole has said that winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is a great signing for the club and likened him with Arjen Robben.

Robben, a legendary winger, played for the Premier League giants for three years and contributed 19 goals and 21 assists in 106 appearances. He won two Premier League titles with the club, among other honours.

Cole believes that new signing Mudryk has similar traits to Robben, telling BT Sport:

"He's going to be a top player for Chelsea. Mudryk looks a fantastic final third player who can beat a man, excite the crowd and has great feet. He reminds me of Arjen Robben in the way he drives past players in short bursts and makes the right decisions in the final third. I think he's going to get better and better, so Chelsea have got him at the right time; he just needs to settle."

He added:

"It's a big jump coming from Ukraine to the Premier League, so they'll need to give him some time, but I'm really excited about him once he learns to play under Potter."

The west London side signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £88 million in the January transfer window. He has made two appearances for the club but hasn't produced a goal contribution yet.

