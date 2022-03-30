"Don’t see him playing next to Haaland" - Enric Masip makes bold claim on Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe 

Barcelona's presidential advisor Enric Masip has said that he does not see the possibility of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland playing together at Real Madrid.

The 52-year-old was speaking in an interview with Rondeando, where he was asked a wide-range of questions surrounding the Blaugrana. One question involved Mbappe's future. Masip said that he believes the Frenchman could join Real Madrid.

“Personally, I think that Mbappe has had a pre-agreement with Madrid for a long while now. Now, it’s true that his statements sometimes can make people think otherwise. I don’t see him playing next to Haaland at Madrid.”

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital and has just a few months left on his current deal with PSG.

Reports are rife that he has agreed a pre-contract to join Los Blancos for free next summer. Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Haaland, with president Florentino Perez wanting to build the club around two of the standout players of the generation.

Mbappe might join for free, but that could be offset by huge sums in wages and sign-on fees. Haaland, for his part, could also command a transfer fee in excess of nine figures, as Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to let their prized asset leave for cheap.

Can Real Madrid afford to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland?

Perez wants both Mbappe and Haaland.

Florentino Perez's stints at Real Madrid have been characterised by huge forays into the transfer market to sign the best players in the world.

However, over the last few years, the club have changed their transfer policy. They have placed higher priority on signing younger players with a view to building for the future.

The only big-money transfer they have made in the last seven years was a club-record purchase of Eden Hazard, which has proven to be an unmitigated disaster. Funds were channeled towards renovating the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and with the project nearing completion, focus can now shift to augmenting the squad.

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to join Real Madrid next summer but any deal to sign Haaland could be more complicated. For starters, the Norwegian might not want to play in the same team as the man who is widely regarded as the standout player of his generation.

Instead, he might want to ply his trade elsewhere where the team will be built around him rather than him sharing the spotlight with Mbappe. Furthermore, although an official valuation has not been placed on the Norwegian, he is unlikely to come cheap.

Several clubs will also be interested in prising him away from the Signal Iduna Park, as his release clause drops to €75 million this summer. So any transfer involving the former Salzburg man could become complicated.

It remains to be seen if Madrid can pull off the transfers of both Mbappe and Haaland. If they do so, they could be well-positioned to dominate the next decade.

