"Don’t sit there and whine" - Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder told to 'shut up' and stop moaning about Antony's departure to Manchester United 

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has been told to stop whining about Manchester United's signing of Antony.

The Amsterdam side were extremely reluctant to part ways with Antony but couldn't turn down United's £85.5 million offer for the Brazilian.

Schreuder was heavily against the sale of the young winger and has continuously slammed the transfer.

The Dutch tactician said:

“Everything is about money… I think this is sad. But this is our world, it's very sad and I don't approve that these things at all."

Schreuder's annoyance with the transfer has shown no signs of stopping but Dutch pundit Johan Derksen certainly wants the Ajax manager to zip it.

Derksen has advised Schreuder to concentrate on his team rather than Antony's departure, saying (via FC Update):

“I think he’s an excellent manager, that’s not the point, but in the publicity he’s moaning and groaning about the transfers and then that right-winger leaves at the last minute. Then I think, hey, shut up, you’re with a listed company, there’s nobody in that whole company who takes you into account."

He added:

“You have the best squad in the Netherlands and every trainer in the Netherlands with the highest diploma will be Ajax champion and you are allowed to do it, so don’t sit there and whine before a player leaves. You have three other people for that position who are also top.“

Antony has memorable Manchester United debut but Ajax impress in his absence

Antony scored on his debut

Ajax essentially became Manchester United's feeder club this summer, parting ways with their manager and two of their star men.

Antony joined former manager Erik ten Hag and teammate Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford from the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Red Devils have paid Ajax around £140 million for all three individuals, including a £2.5 million compensation fee for Ten Hag.

Antony immediately made a statement on his debut against Arsenal on September 4.

The Brazilian scored a memorable goal to send Manchester United on their way to a 3-1 victory.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Made in Ajax for Manchester United.



WHAT. A. MOMENT. Martinez x Antony.Made in Ajax for Manchester United.WHAT. A. MOMENT. Martinez x Antony. Made in Ajax for Manchester United.WHAT. A. MOMENT. 🇦🇷🇧🇷🔥 https://t.co/KyPpbT2Lnm

Meanwhile, despite Antony's exit having evidently affected the morale of the Ajax manager, Schreuder is overseeing a hugely impressive start to the season.

The reigning Eredivisie champions have started the campaign with five league wins out of five, scoring a total of 16 goals and conceding just three.

Ajax stunned Scottish Premier League side Rangers this past week in the Champions League with a brilliant 4-0 victory on September 7.

