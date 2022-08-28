"Everything is about money" - Ajax manager hints at Antony's move to Manchester United 

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has hinted that Brazilian winger Antony is on his way to Manchester United.

Schreuder was asked about reports suggesting that a deal had been agreed for Antony to join United in an interview prior to his side's clash with FC Utrecht.

He responded (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Everything is about money… I think this is sad. But this is our world, it's very sad and I don't approve that these things at all."

The reported fee agreed by the Ajax and the Red Devils is €100 million plus add-ons.

The Ajax manager's stance over the potential sale of the Brazilian forward has been that he doesn't want to sell the player.

He had told reporters that a player's eagerness to depart a club would not see him cater.

However, it appears United have reached an agreement with Ajax over a deal and Antony looks likely to become Erik ten Hag's fifth signing of the summer.

The former Sao Paulo winger arrived at Ajax back in 2020 whilst Ten Hag was in charge.

He has made 82 appearances for the Eredivisie giants since then, scoring 24 goals and contributing 22 assists.

The Brazilian had agreed personal terms with United for weeks and became irritated by Ajax's resistance.

The Amsterdam side rejected a prior €90 million bid with Antony sitting out training sessions and going on strike.

Decision to sell Antony to Manchester United not Schreuder's

The Brazilian set to become Ten Hag's fifth summer signing

Dutch outlet Telegraaf reports that Ajax's decision to sell Antony to Manchester United was down to the commissioners at the club.

The footballing side of the Amsterdam outfit Schreuder, technical director Gerry Hamstra and right-hand man Klaas-Jan Huntelaar opposed the departure.

This follows reports that negotiations between Ajax and United were taken over by chief executive Edwin Van der Sar.

The Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper rarely gets involved in transfers but reportedly took over the operation to facilitate an agreement.

The former Dutch goalkeeper was also involved in the deal that took Lisandro Martinez to Old Trafford earlier this window for €67 million including add-ons.

This means Ten Hag's side could end up parting ways with €167 million in exchange for Antony and Martinez.

Manchester United's summer transfer business was scrutinized this time two weeks ago with only Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia having arrived.

However, the Red Devils have now signed Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and are set to lure his Brazilian compatriot Antony to Old Trafford.

