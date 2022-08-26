Ajax reject €90 million Manchester United bid for Antony to add to Red Devils' frustration: Reports

Ajax have rejected Manchester United's €90 million bid for Antony with the Red Devils' frustrations in the transfer window continuing.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that a €90 million offer was lodged this morning of August 26 by Manchester United but was immediately rejected by Ajax.

The rejection is said to have disappointed the Brazilian winger, who has made it no secret of his desire to join the Red Devils.

Antony missed the Amsterdam side's 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam last weekend.

The Brazilian has also missed training sessions amidst speculation that he may depart.

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij (via TheEuropeanLad) claims that Antony will not play Ajax's next game against FC Utrecht on Sunday and that he also still refuses to train.

The former Sao Paulo winger has flourished at the Johan Cruyff Arena since arriving back in 2020 for £14.18 million.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been eager to reunite with Antony at Old Trafford.

The winger has made 82 appearances for Ajax, scoring 24 goals and providing 22 assists whilst winning two Eredivisie titles under Ten Hag.

The Brazilian attacker has agreed personal terms with United over the move, but it appears that Ajax are still holding out for a desired €100 million.

The player has three years remaining on his current deal with Ajax.

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder confident of Antony not being sold to Manchester United

The Brazilian may not get his move

Many took Schreuder's confidence for granted when he claimed that he was sure Antony would not be joining Manchester United.

The Ajax coach told reporters (via Metro):

"I understand what he wants but he has a contract with Ajax and I think we are a nice club, too."

He continued,

"The finances are not up to me. We have sold a lot of players and a lot of players have come to Ajax with a certain ambition. I think you take that, too. That is my feeling and I dare to express it."

Touching on Antony's desire to join Ten Hag's side, he added:

"We know a little bit about how football works, don’t we? The boy really wants to go, but then it doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen. We’re going to do everything we can to stop that.’

It was thought that a second offer for Antony would see Ajax cater and accept given that the player is so keen on the move.

However, the Eredivise champions are sticking to their guns despite the Brazilian being disappointed with the decision.

