"Don't have a team of soldiers behind Messi and Neymar" - Emmanuel Petit details the reason behind PSG's struggles this season

France legend Emmanuel Petit recently pointed out the reason behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s struggles this season despite Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. being in fine form. Petit claimed that the rest of the team lacked a warrior-like approach to win matches for the Parisians.

The South American duo, along with Kylian Mbappe, have formed a fearsome partnership in the attack. However, the rest of the team is often shaky and their contributions are questionable in some instances.

Speaking to Jerome Rothen, Petit pointed out, saying:

"PSG's problem today is that they don't have a team of soldiers behind Messi and Neymar. It's the players around the two who have to adapt."

Lionel Messi has scored 16 goals and has provided 14 assists in 27 matches in all competitions this campaign. Neymar has dazzled as well. The Brazilian's tally is 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 matches.

Apart from the duo, Mbappe's form has also been notable. The talismanic forward has scored 27 goals and has provided six assists in 28 matches so far this campaign.

While PSG are atop the Ligue 1 table, it is once more their UEFA Champions League performances that are lacking. They finished second behind Benfica in their group and lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash

Lionel Messi and Neymar's PSG futures remain uncertain

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

While both Lionel Messi and Neymar are crucial cogs in PSG's system, both superstars face uncertain futures in the French capital. The former is currently in the final months of his current contract with the Parisians, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The Argentine, however, is yet to pen a new deal and Le Parisien reported that he might choose not to renew his contract.

Neymar, on the other hand, is reportedly a player that the Ligue 1 giants are looking to get rid of at the end of the campaign. While the Brazilian superstar has been spectacular, the club are reportedly looking to break the MNM trio.

Mbappe remains an indispensable player and the face of the French club's project, meaning one of his attacking partners might have to go. The main reason behind the club's decision is reportedly to make more room in their wage bill.

