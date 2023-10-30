“Don’t tell Haaland” – Manchester City star says Lionel Messi ‘deserves’ to win 2023 Ballon d'Or 

Manchester City star Rodri has backed Lionel Messi over Erling Haaland for the Ballon d'Or. He joked and told the reporter not to tell his club teammate in the short exchange at the ceremony in Paris.

Rodri was among the attendees at the Théâtre du Chatelet on Monday. He is among the final 30 nominees but has backed Messi over himself and Haaland for the award.

He said:

"Who deserves the Ballon d'Or? Messi. Don't tell Haaland."

He picked the Argentine earlier this month as well and was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"I think a certain Leo Messi is going to take it. Haaland is also a very large figure and has merits."

When quizzed by COPE if he was not putting himself on top, Rodri stated that he was not in the public eye as much as Xavi and Iniesta and said:

"I know it's an individual award with a lot of marketing. Among the monsters I'm with, of course, I lacked marketing, like Xavi and Iniesta. I worry about the things I can control, which is the collective awards."

Rodri won the treble with Manchester City and played a key role for Pep Guardiola's side. He scored the lone goal in the UEFA Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

Manchester City forward also picked Lionel Messi over Erling Haaland for the Ballon d'Or

Rodri was not the only Manchester City star to back Lionel Messi, as Julian Alvarez also picked his national captain teammate Erling Haaland for the Ballon d'Or.

He also stated that France Football need to award two trophies per year, an idea that was pitched by Pep Guardiola in a press conference earlier this month.

He said:

"The Ballon d'Or? I agree with what Pep said: they should give one for Messi and another for the rest. Leo had an amazing season, won a World Cup while being the best player, he deserves to win it."

Lionel Messi is expected to be the winner this evening when the trophy arrives at the Théâtre du Chatelet from the Eiffel Tower. Erling Haaland is expected to finish second in the race despite winning the treble with Manchester City last season.