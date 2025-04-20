"Don’t tell me that he’s injured again" - Manchester United fans worried as star player misses Wolves clash

Manchester United fans are worried about Luke Shaw's absence from their squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The two sides are set to clash at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Shaw has struggled with injuries during his time with the Red Devils, especially in recent seasons. He has made just five appearances across competitions this season, garnering 185 minutes. He returned earlier this month from a spell out since December 2024 due to injury.

Shaw featured for 12 minutes in a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United. He also played 74 minutes against Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals second leg on April 17. However, he's missing from Manchester United's squad set to take on Wolves on Sunday.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have reacted to their starting XI, with one tweeting:

"No Shaw in the squad. Don’t tell me that he’s injured again"

Another user asked:

"Shaw injured?"

Another user wrote:

"Shaw injured again? How is Mount not starting"

"No Shaw on the bench? Oh boy..." one user tweeted.

"Let me guess shaw is injured again," one user guessed.

"Shaw injured?" another user asked.

Harry Amass is starting for Manchester United as the left wing-back against Wolves instead of Luke Shaw.

Ruben Amorim on playing kids in Manchester United's clash against Wolves

The Red Devils have struggled with injuries this season. Moreover, they are 14th in the Premier League standings and out of both domestic cups. All their hopes now rest on the UEFA Europa League, where they have reached the semi-finals.

Hence, in his pre-match press conference, Ruben Amorim was asked if he would play youngsters in the Premier League to protect his senior players. The Manchester United boss answered (via manutd.com):

“I think it is not the best moment or the best season to put some kids to play, because, again, they need a strong base to really show what they can do. But in this moment we need to do it and sometimes you have surprises. Ayden [Heaven] just played and I can be honest, we did it because we had injuries in that moment.

"But today, I think Ayden is my player so when he is ready and facing the competition in the team, he is ready to play. So you don't know. Amass did really well today. Chido, [Obi] when he played, he played quite well. It is a difficult moment, it is not the right moment for the kids to play, but if we have to do it then we will do it.”

Amorim has started the likes of Harry Amass (18) and Tyler Fredricson (20) for Manchester United against Wolves.

