"Don’t tell the secret" - Liverpool star Wataru Endo reacts hilariously on social media as teammate makes Dragon Ball reference

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo reacted hilariously to a Dragon Ball Z reference made by teammate Ibrahima Konate on X.

Konate is a staunch anime fan — a style of Japanese animation seen in hand-drawn or computer-generated films and TV shows. Dragon Ball Z is, of course, one of the most widely-recognized anime in the world since its release in 1989.

Konate recently posted an image alongside Endo in training and captioned it (h/t @IbrahimaKonate_ on X):

"why this smile? he gave me the secret to making a kamehameha 🤣❤️"

There is nothing to suggest that Endo watches Dragon Ball Z but the 30-year-old Japanese defensive midfielder understood the reference. He replied from his account:

"Don’t tell the secret to anybody 😂❤️"

'Kamehameha' is the signature move of one of Dragon Ball Z's main protagonists, Goku. The energy attack is arguably one of the most widely recognized signature techniques in all of anime.

Konate and Endo, meanwhile, are yet to start a game together for the Merseyside giants. The French centre-back missed his team's wins against Aston Villa and Newcastle United with a hamstring injury.

But before that, the 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes in both of Liverpool's opening two league games this term. Endo, who was signed from VfB Stuttgart last month for €20 million, made his debut as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 win against Bournemouth on 19 August.

Wataru Endo is aware of his job at Liverpool after surprise summer transfer

August was a tough month for Liverpool with regard to their pursuit of a new defensive midfielder.

They made bids to sign Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. But both of them ended up joining Chelsea instead for a combined transfer fee of £173 million.

The Reds then turned to Wataru Endo to fill the void left by Fabinho's surprise transfer to Al-Ittihad. The Japan international, who played for four seasons in Stuttgart, wasn't the most famous name the Reds signed in recent years.

During his first interview after joining the Anfield outfit, Endo was asked to address what type of player he is. He told the club's official website last month:

"I play as a No.6 and I'm like a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job."

The Samurai Blue skipper has featured in all of Liverpool's last three games but has started just once. It came in the 2-1 league win against Newcastle United, where Darwin Nunez scored two late goals to hand 10-men Liverpool all three points.

The Reds' next task is an away league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 16 September.