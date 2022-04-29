"Don't think it's a bad time to play them" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the scoreline of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Everton

Chelsea are scheduled to take on Everton at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League game this weekend. Ahead of the encounter, BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted that both sides will settle for a draw on Sunday.

Everton put up a solid fight against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last time out. They gave the Reds a run for their money in the first 60 minutes of the clash before conceding twice afterward. Mark Lawrenson believes the Toffees will get a result out of the Blues if they produce a similar display at Stamford Bridge.

"Everton were much improved against Liverpool last weekend and did really well for the first 60 minutes or so," the Irishman wrote on BBC's website.

"Yes, they were doing whatever they could to slow the game down and frustrate the Reds, but it was working and they carried a bit of a threat too.

"In the end, they just couldn't last out but there was nothing wrong with their spirit and it was still really encouraging, especially going into this game, where they will need to work just as hard to get anything out of Chelsea.

"This is the first time Everton boss Frank Lampard has come up against Chelsea since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year, and I don't think it's a bad time to play them."

The Blues fielded a strong side to face Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday, a match that ended 1-1. With the Blues almost certain of a top-four finish this season, Mark Lawrenson believes Thomas Tuchel could decide to focus on the FA Cup final with Liverpool.

That could see him field a weaker side against Everton this weekend. He explained:

"Chelsea might make some changes after playing Manchester United on Thursday but they are pretty much sure of a top-four finish and Thomas Tuchel might just be looking now to work out his FA Cup final team."

Concerning the scoreline, the BBC pundit predicted both sides will end up playing a 1-1 draw.

How Chelsea and Everton fared in their last five EPL games

The Blues played out a 1-1 dtraw with Manchester United yesterday

The Blues have a record of three victories, one draw and one defeat to their name in their last five Premier League matches. They beat Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United, lost to Arsenal and drew with Manchester United.

The Toffees, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five games in the division - a 1-0 triumph over Manchester United on April 9. They played out a draw with Leicester City last week and lost to the likes of Liverpool, Burnley and West Ham United.

