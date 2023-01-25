"Don’t think that he would cost £100m" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink names striker Chelsea should sign this summer 

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes the Blues should make an attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane in the summer.

Graham Potter's side have struggled this season as they sit 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. They have scored just 22 league goals so far, 10 fewer than any other top-10 team.

The club signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona last summer but the Gabonese striker has scored just one league goal in 11 appearances. They recently signed Joao Felix on loan, but he isn't a traditional No. 9. David Datro Fofana, another January arrival, is evidently not the finished product.

Speaking to Safe Betting Sites, Hasselbaink claimed that the Blues could find it hard to fill the striker position. He said:

“Chelsea have brought in Felix but he is not a central striker or an out-and-out number nine. They are hard to come by, they’re few and far between and most teams don’t play with them these days anyway.

“Chelsea will have to be creative and find a different way to accommodate that position.”

Hasselbaink then claimed that his former team should make an attempt to sign Kane, even though a move might be unlikely due to their rivalry with Tottenham:

“The only person you could go and get who is that type of player who will strengthen Chelsea in that position is Harry Kane. If I was in charge I would go after him. I know he might not make the move because of the rivalry with Spurs but I would at least try.”

He added:

“I know he’s 29 but at the end of the season he will only have one or two years left on his contract. I don’t think that he would cost £100m this summer, perhaps he will cost more like £50m or £60m which is much better value.”

Kane has scored 16 goals in 21 Premier League games this season and his contract with Spurs expires in the summer of 2024.

Chelsea's January transfer window signings so far

Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the ongoing January transfer window, signing six players.

Graham Potter's team have signed Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, and Noni Madueke. They have also brought in Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Which of the six Chelsea signings in this window are you most excited with? Which of the six Chelsea signings in this window are you most excited with? https://t.co/lacXOacYd6

As per Sky Sports, they are also interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Recent reports have suggested that they remain interested in SL Benfica midfielder and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez as well.

Poll : 0 votes