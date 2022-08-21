"Don’t think he’s a player that’s going to suddenly hit the ground running" - Tony Cascarino suggests Casemiro could suffer same fate as ex-Manchester United flop 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes midfielder Casemiro could have a similar stint at Manchester United to Bastian Schweinsteiger. He stated that the Brazilian could struggle at Old Trafford in terms of work rate, as did the German maestro.

Schweinsteiger joined the Red Devils from Bayern Munich in 2015 after an illustrious career with the German side. He won eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League title with the Bavarians and moved to Old Trafford at the age of 30.

However, he played just 35 matches in two seasons and struggled at times to match the intensity of the Premier League. He then moved to Chicago Fire FC in 2017.

Cascarino has opined that a similar fate could await Casemiro, who is set to join Manchester United.

He told talkSPORT (via TEAMTalk):

“He’s won a hell of a lot in his career and he’s achieved a lot at Real Madrid. I’ve got this sneaky feeling that this could be one of them… He reminds me a bit like Schweinsteiger. When Schweinsteiger was at Bayern and he was a terrific player, he came to Man Utd and his legs weren’t quite the same."

He added:

“And maybe that’s a bit unfair on Casemiro. But he needed legs in the team for him to shine and he never really got going. I would think he’ll come to Man Utd, he’ll see what’s happening and quite quickly realise it’s a million miles away from Real Madrid. About the players, the quality of the play."

Cascarino believes it will perhaps take time for Casemiro to settle in, but he won't be helped by the lack of work rate from his Manchester United teammates.

He said:

“And that’s sort of how I see Casemiro coming to United. I don’t think he’s a player that’s going to suddenly hit the ground running, make a huge amount of difference."

He continued:

“The problem is, they’ve got a lot of players that don’t want to run. His job’s going to become even harder. You might see him getting bypassed; Schweinsteiger got bypassed a lot at Man Utd – and that team ran a lot more than this team does.”

Casemiro, 30, will join Manchester United after nine trophy-laden years at Real Madrid. He won five Champions League titles and three LaLiga titles, among other honors at the club. He contributed 31 goals and 29 assists in 336 matches for Los Blancos.

Manchester United gear up to face Liverpool

Erik ten Hag's side have started their 2022-23 Premier League campaign poorly, losing both of their opening games. A 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at home was followed by a 4-0 defeat away to Brentford.

Manchester United will now face their rivals, Liverpool, in the North West Derby at Old Trafford on Monday, August 22.

The Reds are also yet to register a win this campaign, drawing 2-2 against newly-promoted Fulham and 1-1 against Crystal Palace.

It will certainly be an interesting watch as both sides look to take all three points as well as the bragging rights.

