"Don’t think I’ve seen anything quite like it" - Pundit slams Chelsea superstar's 'pathetic and unnecessary' actions in Newcastle defeat

Football pundit Garth Crooks has hit out at Chelsea skipper Reece James for his poor display against Newcastle United. The Blues suffered a 4-1 loss against the Magpies at St. James' Park on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Mauricio Pochettino's side also finished the game with only 10 players after James was sent off in the 73rd minute after a second yellow card. Crooks has slammed the Chelsea skipper for his two unnecessary bookings leading to the sending-off.

Crooks also bashed Thiago Silva for his horrific display as the Brazilian made a huge mistake for the third Newcastle United goal. He told BBC Sport, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle:

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite like it: Reece James sent off for two of the most pathetic and unnecessary bookings you will ever see, Thiago Silva playing as though his head was somewhere else and Chelsea sent packing, having had four goals put past them.

"One of those goals was scored by Jamaal Lascelles who has waited patiently to not just get back into this Newcastle side but is now featuring as one of their main contributors."

Crooks added:

“Against Bournemouth, just before the international break, some Newcastle fans were questioning the team’s commitment amid a catalogue of injuries. I wonder what they are saying this week?”

James first went into the books for kicking out the ball early in the second half. He then received a second yellow for dragging down Anthony Gordon in the 73rd minute.

James' red card means that he will be unavailable for the Blues' clash against Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend. James has featured only seven times this season for Mauricio Pochettino's side, having provided one assist in the process.

Chelsea 'ready to do crazy things' to sign 22-year-old attacker in 2024

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a move for Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia next summer. As claimed by Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), the Blues have identified the Georgia international as a priority target for next summer's transfer window.

The report claims that the Blues could face strong competition for the 22-year-old from Real Madrid and Manchester City. However, the East London giants are ready to do everything in their power to sign the Georgian.

Kvaratskhelia has been excellent for Napoli following his switch from Dinamo Batumi last summer for a fee of just €10-12 million. He scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 43 appearances across competitions last season and was awarded Serie A's Most Valuable Player.

Napoli are understood to be looking for €100 million for the winger next summer, and Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis could be happy to cash in him for that fee.