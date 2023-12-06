"Don’t think it’s fair to point to one player" - Erik ten Hag defends Manchester United star after argument during 1-0 Newcastle defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up about his on-field argument with striker Anthony Martial during their defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday, December 2.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 at St. James' Park in the Premier League courtesy of a 55th-minute Anthony Gordon goal. Newcastle largely dominated the game but failed to take up their other chances. Manchester United, meanwhile, put in another poor performance, especially seeming to lack cohesion in their pressing.

During the game, Ten Hag was seen having a spat with Martial after Newcastle comfortably built out from the back. The striker also appeared to react angrily towards his manager.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Chelsea on Wednesday (December 6), Ten Hag was asked about the argument. He was also asked if he would even consider dropping the Frenchman, to which he replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"Anthony Martial played brilliant against Everton. I don’t think it’s fair to point to one player. If you have one moment, you can’t make that as a pattern."

He added:

"The week before we played brilliant, lot of energy in the team, spirt, you see all the games before – I mentioned Fulham, Burnley, Brentford, Luton, so many games for evidence. If it was a pattern, these were different. But this is not a pattern, absolutely not. Everyone is giving their best, there is unity as a team."

Martial has scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 games across competitions for Manchester United this season. He has started just six games though, serving as a second fiddle to summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag on reported issues in Manchester United dressing room

Multiple news outlets recently reported that Erik ten Hag has lost around half of the Manchester United dressing room and that there are issues between the players. This even saw the Red Devils ban such outlets from the Dutchman's press conference ahead of the Chelsea clash.

In the presser, Ten Hag was asked if there is any truth to reports of unrest in the dressing room and he replied (via manutd.com):

"No. Of course there are always, in every team, players who are playing less who are not happy, but [that is] not different to normal. You need that and they have to wait for their chance and they can come [into the team]. But no, there are no issues."

There have been reports of unrest in the Manchester United dressing under previous managers like Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Ralf Rangnick as well. Many have also previously criticised the attitude of some players.

On the pitch, meanwhile, Manchester United have struggled this season and sit seventh in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.