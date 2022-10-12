“Done deal” – Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand posts brilliant Kylian Mbappe tweet amid rumors linking forward with PSG exit

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand jokingly posted a tweet hinting that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe will sign for Manchester United.

Mbappe has been in the news of late after reports emerged of the Frenchman wishing to leave his current club in January 2023. The World Cup winner signed a new extension earlier this summer and hence reports of a rumored exit created headlines in the media.

Mbappe's desire to leave the club was addressed by Ferdinand via a tweet. He jokingly posted a GIF of the two embracing each other in a gym. Below is Ferdinand's tweet:

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe unsettled at the club?

Kylian Mbappe recently signed a two-year extension with the French giants and is now the highest paid player at the club. What was supposed to be a dream start to a new project, however, has now attracted a lot of negative media attention.

Mbappe's sulking attitude and open criticism of the coach has not helped the Ligue 1 giants. The club are in fine form in the new season but Mbappe's antics could impact the team's performances going forward.

The France forward is reportedly so unsettled at the club that he wishes to leave in January itself. However, the club are unwilling to sell him to Real Madrid, which seems to be Mbappe's preferred choice.

Liverpool could be an option as well for the 23-year-old. The Reds were interested in signing the French forward last summer and could return for him if recent reports are to be believed.

Some say that Mbappe felt it was a mistake to sign an extension with PSG last summer.

